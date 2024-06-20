Poland v Austria Betting Odds & Match Preview

Poland face Austria in the European Championships on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the best Poland v Austria betting odds which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Poland lock horns with Austria in the latest round of Euro 2024 games with both sides in no doubt about the consequences of losing on Friday evening, both teams having come off second best in their tournament openers.

Poland went ahead against the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday with Adam Buska finding the net with an excellent header and for a while it seemed as though the absence of Robert Lewandowski was completely irrelevant. Nevertheless, the Poles were hauled back to level terms on the 29th minute and found themselves a goal in arrears seven minutes from time, 2-1 being the final result in what was a disappointing outcome for Michal Probierz’s men. Poland’s performance provided Probierz with many positives including seven strikes on target against one of the tournament favourites, however they allowed their high calibre opponents 21 strikes by way of comparison. This defeat brought to an end Poland’s eight-game unbeaten run across competitions and the side have much to ponder ahead of their meeting with Austria.

Austria’s seven-game unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 1-0 to France in their Euro 2024 opener, Max Wober scoring the own-goal which provided the 2016 finalists with the three points. The main talking point here was Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose which will rule him out of Les Bleus’ next outing and this took away from what was a spirited Austria performance. Realistically, Ralf Rangnick wouldn’t have been too hopeful of collecting any points from this fixture and his main focus will be on the final two group games. Austria and Poland share a somewhat hostile past and this should be a tense affair but the only two meetings between these sides occurred in 2019 when Poland won away from home in a Euro 2020 qualifier and the reverse fixture ended 0-0.

Both sides will be pushing for all three points here but cautiousness will doubtless creep in given that neither side can afford a defeat here. Lewandowski may well make a return for this one but it remains to be seen whether he will feature from the outset in what should be a closely-fought and tense affair.

