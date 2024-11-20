Plymouth Argyle entertain Watford on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can indulge yourself with some excellent Championship free bet bonuses and the very best odds for Plymouth Argyle versus Watford.

Plymouth Argyle v Watford Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 22nd November 2024

Plymouth Argyle and Watford sit nine points and twelve positions apart in the Championship table but they will both be in confident mood ahead of this match, following some encouraging recent form.

Documentary

Following the announcement that Wayne Rooney and Plymouth Argyle will be featured in a documentary, feelings are mixed amongst supporters with many concerned that this will bring its own distractions at a time when the Pilgrims need to be concentrating on other matters. That said, supporters should be happy enough with how their team have been performing in recent weeks, the Devon side following up a 1-0 win over Portsmouth with a hard-fought and spirited 1-1 stalemate with Derby County.

Confidence in abundance

This has been the first time in this season’s Championship campaign that the Pilgrims have managed to avoid defeat in successive outings and the point earned at Derby was their second in eight games on the road. Plymouth’s home form has been heavily relied upon this season with their last five games at Home Park returning four wins and a draw, therefore confidence will be in abundance ahead of their Friday-evening meeting with a Watford outfit which have lost all-but-two of their last eight away matches.

Push for promotion

The Hornets sit six points below Championship leaders Sunderland with a dismal away record and manager Tom Cleverley will be eager to address this away form and lead his men in a push for promotion. A draw wouldn’t suite the visitors as they look to narrow the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion berths, while Plymouth wouldn’t be satisfied with a share of the spoils as they bid to further distance themselves from the danger zone. Nevertheless, a draw is exactly what we predict in what has the makings of being a closely-fought encounter with both sides getting onto the scoresheet.

