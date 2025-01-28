Notts County entertain struggling Carlisle United in League Two tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the latest Notts County versus Carlisle United odds and League Two free bet offers.

Notts County v Carlisle United Odds and Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 28th January 2025

Having hauled themselves off the foot of the League Two table with a win at Fleetwood last time out, Carlisle United will look to make it two victories on the bounce when they face promotion-chasing Notts County at Meadow Lane tonight.

Under pressure

Mike Williamson is a man under pressure in the Brunton Park dugout but the Cumbrians boss managed to ease this pressure with a much-needed 2-1 win away to Fleetwood Town last weekend, the 1,100 travelling fans fully deserving of the win which was enough to lift Carlisle off the foot of the League Two table. Whether this is the sign of a turnaround of fortunes following what has thus far been a dismal season remains to be seen, however it is certainly a step in the right direction as the side look to avoid a second successive relegation.

Not clear cut

Notts County will certainly give the visitors a tough evening at Meadow Lane, the hosts lifting themselves into the automatic promotion berths should they get victory here. Understandably, County are favourites to get the three points in this one but all things considered, the result may not be as clear cut as many expect.

Recent Form:

Notts County: The Magpies have shown resilience, winning five of their last seven league matches. Their most recent outing resulted in a 1-1 draw against Bromley on Saturday afternoon, where Jodi Jones marked his return to the starting lineup with a goal from the penalty spot. Currently, Notts County sit sixth in the league standings with 44 points, and a victory could propel them into the automatic promotion spots.

The Magpies have shown resilience, winning five of their last seven league matches. Their most recent outing resulted in a 1-1 draw against Bromley on Saturday afternoon, where Jodi Jones marked his return to the starting lineup with a goal from the penalty spot. Currently, Notts County sit sixth in the league standings with 44 points, and a victory could propel them into the automatic promotion spots. Carlisle United: The Cumbrians secured a morale-boosting 2-1 away win over Fleetwood Town in their latest match, with Sam Lavelle netting a late winner. This victory lifted them off the bottom of the table, but they remain five points adrift of safety. Head coach Mike Williamson emphasized the importance of using this win as a catalyst for further improvement.

Team News:

Notts County: Jodi Jones and Jack Hinchy, both returning to the starting XI recently, are expected to retain their places. Striker Alassana Jatta, with 12 league goals this season, will be a key figure in the attack.

Jodi Jones and Jack Hinchy, both returning to the starting XI recently, are expected to retain their places. Striker Alassana Jatta, with 12 league goals this season, will be a key figure in the attack. Carlisle United: Defender Paul Dummett suffered a hamstring injury shortly after making his debut against Fleetwood and is unlikely to feature. Cedwyn Scott, who scored on his full debut in the same match, is expected to continue up front. Midfielders Stephen Wearne, Ethan Robson, and Jordan Jones remain doubtful due to illness.

Head-to-Head:

Notts County have been dominant in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in their last six meetings with Carlisle United, securing four wins and two draws along the way. Their most recent clash saw the Magpies triumph 3-1 at Brunton Park.

Prediction:

Given their current form and home advantage, Notts County are unsurprisingly favourites to secure all three points here. Nevertheless, the Cumbrians’ recent victory could provide them with the momentum needed to challenge their hosts and for that reason we’ll be siding with the spoils to be shared at Meadow Lane this evening.

Back a draw at best odds of 10/3