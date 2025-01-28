Notts County v Carlisle United Odds and Preview

Carlisle United travel to Meadow Lane this evening
Carlisle United travel to Meadow Lane this evening
Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 28th January 2025
Having hauled themselves off the foot of the League Two table with a win at Fleetwood last time out, Carlisle United will look to make it two victories on the bounce when they face promotion-chasing Notts County at Meadow Lane tonight.
Under pressure
Mike Williamson is a man under pressure in the Brunton Park dugout but the Cumbrians boss managed to ease this pressure with a much-needed 2-1 win away to Fleetwood Town last weekend, the 1,100 travelling fans fully deserving of the win which was enough to lift Carlisle off the foot of the League Two table. Whether this is the sign of a turnaround of fortunes following what has thus far been a dismal season remains to be seen, however it is certainly a step in the right direction as the side look to avoid a second successive relegation.
Not clear cut
Notts County will certainly give the visitors a tough evening at Meadow Lane, the hosts lifting themselves into the automatic promotion berths should they get victory here. Understandably, County are favourites to get the three points in this one but all things considered, the result may not be as clear cut as many expect.
Recent Form:
Team News:
Head-to-Head:
Notts County have been dominant in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in their last six meetings with Carlisle United, securing four wins and two draws along the way. Their most recent clash saw the Magpies triumph 3-1 at Brunton Park.
Prediction:
Given their current form and home advantage, Notts County are unsurprisingly favourites to secure all three points here. Nevertheless, the Cumbrians’ recent victory could provide them with the momentum needed to challenge their hosts and for that reason we’ll be siding with the spoils to be shared at Meadow Lane this evening.