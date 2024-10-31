Nottingham Forest welcome West Ham United to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an opportune time for you to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can benefit from some great Nottingham Forest versus West Ham odds as well as some exceptional free bet bonus offers.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd November 2024

Nottingham Forest are sitting in seventh position in the Premier League table after nine rounds of fixtures and they will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they welcome West Ham United to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Single league defeat

Nottingham Forest have hauled themselves up to the giddy heights of seventh position in the Premier League table on account of some solid performances, the most notable being the shock 1-0 win over title-chasing Liverpool last month. The Tricky Trees have lost just once whilst on league duty this term and they head into their weekend meeting with West Ham United on the back of a two game winning run against Crystal Palace (1-0) and local rivals Leicester City (1-3).

Defensively solid

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have been defensively excellent this season so far with only second-placed Liverpool conceding less goals (five) than Forest’s seven in the top-flight, however at the opposite end, the East Midlands side have been struggling on the goal-scoring front with just eleven goals to their name, less than any other side in the top half of the division.

Mixed bag

Opponents West Ham United have been very much a mixed bag of late, a 4-1 thrashing of Ipswich Town early this month being followed by defeat by the same scoreline away to Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-1 home win over Manchester United last time out, a result which cost Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag his job. The Hammers currently sit in mid table obscurity down in 13th position with their nine league games returning four defeats, two draws and just three wins. Nevertheless, two of these wins have come in their last three outings and it’s fair to say that the East London side may have turned a corner following a slow start to the season.

Home win

All things considered, we fancy the hosts in this one, Forest having opened their 2024/25 Premier League account in impressive fashion with just a single league defeat on home soil, while the visiting Hammers’ only away win across competitions was at struggling Crystal Palace in August. This points very much towards a home win at the City Ground and given Forest’s defensive strength, we’ll be siding with them to win-to-nil in front of their own home fans.

