Norwich City entertain Watford at Carrow Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK football betting sites where you can claim some great free bet offers on this match as well as the very best Norwich City versus Watford betting odds.

Norwich City v Watford Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12:45pm, Saturday 21st September 2024

Watford could go joint-top of the Championship table with a win at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon, while Norwich City will simply be happy to climb out of the bottom half of the league table.

Poor start

Norwich City haven’t enjoyed the best of starts in their 2024/25 Championship campaign with just a single league victory coming their way with a win away to Coventry City. Nevertheless, some context is needed here and along the way the Canaries have held promotion-chasers Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United to draws, while they lost by just a single goal away to Swansea City last time out.

Positives

There are a few positives that can be taken from the Canaries’ start to the campaign with a mere six goals being conceded in five matches, however manager Johannes Hoff Thorup will certainly acknowledge that improvement is needed up front with just four league goals being scored thus far.

Top Five

As for weekend opponents Watford, they currently sit in fifth position in the Championship table with their five outings returning three wins, one draw and just a single defeat. The Hornets’ only loss came against fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United and they responded by taking a single point in a 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

Must-win

With three points separating Watford from table-topping West Bromwich Albion and a meeting with high-flying Sunderland on the horizon, boss Tom Cleverley will clearly recognise the importance of claiming three points in East Anglia this weekend and this is certainly a must-win match for both sides. Nevertheless, we envisage this encounter ending all-square in a low-scoring draw, this suiting Watford more than their struggling hosts.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 6/1