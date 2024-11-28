Norwich City entertain Luton Town at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can get your hands on the very best Norwich City versus Luton Town odds and Championship free bet offers.

Norwich City v Luton Town Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 30th November 2024

Norwich City will be looking to keep themselves in the top ten of the Championship table with victory against 16th-placed Luton Town at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Commanding scoreline

Johannes Hoff Thorup has yet to fully impress at Carrow Road, the Canaries following up a run of five wins in six games with a seven-game winless run. Their lengthy unbeaten run on home soil came to a crashing end early this month when the side lost 2-0 to Bristol City and as such, the stakes were high in the meeting with Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening. As it happened, Borja Sainz managed a hat-trick against the Pilgrims in the midweek clash and the Canaries went on to win by a commanding 6-1 scoreline, however Luton Town will head to East Anglia looking to distance themselves further from the relegation zone.

Feeling the pressure

The Hatters currently sit just three points clear of the danger zone after seventeen rounds of league fixtures and manager Rob Edwards is feeling the pressure as the fans become restless. From their last five outings, Luton have returned seven points with much-needed victories coming against Hull City and Cardiff City on home soil. On the other side of the coin, the Hatters conceded eight goals in trips to Middlesbrough (5-1) and Leeds United (3-0) in their last two games on the road, while they head into this weekend’s encounter with the second-worst defensive record in the division.

Lost ground

All things considered, we don’t envisage this clash going the way of the visitors. Norwich City have lost some ground on the play-off berths but the manner in which they disposed of Plymouth earlier this week should stand the hosts in excellent stead for this contest.

