North Macedonia entertain Armenia in the UEFA Nations League tonight and as such, why not register with any of our featured UK football betting sites where you can be sure of getting the very best North Macedonia v Armenia betting odds and free bet offers ahead of this match.

North Macedonia v Armenia Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024

Armenia travel to North Macedonia tonight in high spirits and confident mood following an excellent 4-1 demolition of Latvia in their UEFA Nations League opener last time out.

Excellent start

Armenia got their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign off to an excellent start with a convincing 4-1 win over Latvia in their tournament opener, their much deserved victory coming through goals from Vahan Bichakhchyan, Eduard Spertsyan and Lucas Zelarayan as well as a Kaspars Dubra own goal. Latvia managed just three shots throughout the match with just a single attempt on target while the Armenians enjoyed 60% of possession in what was a one-sided encounter.

Concerns

Manager Oleksandr Petrakov will be more than happy with his side’s position in the table after just one game but he will be concerned by the fact that his side have failed to keep a clean sheet in 22 games. Nevertheless, his troops have found the net in each of their last four but with defeats in their last five on the road, Armenia have to improve their away form here.

Possession

North Macedonia dominated their tournament opener with the Faroe Islands but despite having 68% possession, they couldn’t convert this to a win and a point apiece was the final outcome in a 1-1 draw. Manager Blagoja Milevski will be happy that his men generated seventeen shots and four genuine chances, however he will doubtless be disappointed that his side faced three big chances and eleven attempts.

Defensive frailties

Armenia have been less than impressive on their travels recently but they will certainly look to take advantage of any defensive frailties shown by their opponents, North Macedonia defensively susceptible as shown against the Faroe Islands last time out. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the visitors here but the likelihood is that both sides will find the back of the net at some point.

Back Armenia to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/2