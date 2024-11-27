Nice entertain Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new account with any of our UK and Irish betting sites where you can benefit from some excellent Europa League free bets, as well as the very best Nice versus Rangers odds.

Nice v Rangers Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 28th November 2024

Rangers will be looking for nothing less than three points when they travel to a winless Nice side who currently sit in 31st position in the 36-team Europa League table after four rounds of fixtures.

Problematic away form

Rangers are struggling badly in their quest to clinch the Scottish Premiership title with Philippe Clement’s men sitting in third position in the league table and eleven points separating them from leaders Celtic. Their form on the road has been extremely problematic with their last five Premiership away games returning one win, a single draw and three defeats. Nevertheless, in European competition the Ibrox side have fared better with their two away matches returning a win and a draw, while they currently sit in tenth position in the Europa League table with just a single defeat from four outings in the competition.

Inconsistent start

Nice have struggled with a very inconsistent start to their campaign, the side performing solidly on the domestic front with two defeats from their opening twelve league matches but struggling in European competition with two defeats and two draws from their opening four Europa League games. With only four matches left in order to improve their Europa League standings and claim a top-24 spot for a chance of moving into the knockout stages, Nice need to find their feet quickly, starting with a win over rangers on Thursday evening.

Struggling on the European front

Nice may be struggling on the European front but they head into this match on the back of some solid form and confidence will be high against a Rangers outfit which have been struggling on their travels. That said, Clement’s side have thus far been enjoying their European forays and as such, we’ll be siding with them to take something from this match, even if it is only a single point.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 13/2