Sunderland Odds: Will Regis Le Bris lead Black Cats into Premier League?

Update: 19.08.24

Eliezer Mayenda banged in a brace as Regis Le Bris secured victory in his first competitive home game in charge of the Black Cats.

One-sided exchange

Sunderland demolished Sheffield Wednesday in a one-sided exchange at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, the Black Cats showing a ruthless streak as they stormed into a 3-0 lead within the first 24 minutes. The opening three shots on target each finished up with the ball in the back of the net and the scoreline was kept relatively respectable due to some excellent work between the sticks by Owls keeper James Beadle.

Convincing victory

Sunderland added a fourth a little over one minute into the second half and this proved to be the final goal in what was a satisfying and utterly convincing victory for the Black Cats. This was Sunderland’s second league win of the season, coming hot on the heels of a 2-0 win at Cardiff the previous weekend and it was a solid response to the disappointing midweek 2-0 defeat at Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

Competitive campaign

This win sent the Black Cats level on points with Burnley in the early Championship table and the odds on the Wearside club winning promotion to the Premier League have shortened to a best price of 6/1 (lowest odds 4/1) while Le Bris’ men are an 18/1 shot to go up as division champions at the end of what promises to be a tough and highly competitive campaign.

Positive developments

Many names were in the hat for the Sunderland managerial position and us mere mortals will never know just how close the other potential candidates came to getting the post. Nevertheless, Le Bris’ appointment comes alongside many other new positive developments at the club and while many were criticising the club for taking their time choosing a new manager during the summer, the fact is that Sunderland have managed to get hold of a well-regarded boss who has managed to get the Wearside club off to the best possible start.

Update: 27.06.24

The search for a manager to take the reins at the Stadium of Light has come to an end following the appointment of Regis Le Bris and the new boss will bid to lead the Black Cats back into the Premier League in his first season at the helm.

First outing of the season

Sunderland have now found out who they will be up against in their first outing of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, new manager Regis Le Bris getting his reign underway with a trip to Cardiff City on the opening day of the season on 10th August. This will be followed by a home meeting with Sheffield Wednesday seven days later.

Tough assignment

Next season’s Championship campaign is once again expected to be hugely competitive and Le Bris will be in no doubt as to the enormity of the task facing him, the Black Cats desperate to haul themselves back to the top flight after a lengthy absence. The appointment of the former Lorient manager is certainly a change of direction for the Wearside club but the fresh approach will be welcomed by fans.

The 2023/24 Championship campaign was one of disappointment for Sunderland who finished in 16th position in the league table.

Update: 18.06.24

Frank Lampard remains favourite to take the reins at the Stadium of Light this summer, however a new short-priced contender has entered the fray in the form of Didier Digard.

Out of contention

Following another week of absolutely nothing, the Black Cats remain in the hunt for a new manager and while Frank Lampard is still favourite for the vacant position at the Stadium of Light, some reports suggest that he realistically isn’t on Sunderland’s preferred list. Indeed, several frontrunners have been effectively ruled out of contention, Liam Rosenior once favoured to take over but now out of the running with talks petering out into nothing.

Many names in the hat

There are still many names in the hat to take charge on Wearside according to the best football betting sites, including Marti Cifuentes at 15/2, Rene Maric at 8/1 and Robbie Savage, also at a best price of 8/1. Rosenior himself is still a 10/1 shot with the bookies, however Digard has been the big mover in recent days, the Nice B head coach a best price of 7/1 (lowest odds 6/1) to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

Poor decision making

The Black Cats disappointed last season and far from challenging for promotion, they ultimately finished in 16th position in the league table, much of this due to poor decision making by the club hierarchy. Popular manager Tony Mowbray was shown the door at a time when the Black Cats were very much in the play-off mix, while replacement Michael Beale lasted just a couple of months in the hot-seat.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

3/1 – Frank Lampard

7/1 – Didier Digard

15/2 – Marti Cifuentes

8/1 – Rene Maric

8/1 – Robbie Savage

8/1 – Robbie Keane

10/1 – Liam Rosenior

16/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

20/1 – Dave Challinor

Next Manager Betting

Update: 17.06.24

The Black Cats are still hunting high and low for a new manager to take charge ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign and Frank Lampard is now deemed the man most likely to be named next Sunderland manager.

Firm favourite

Only a couple of days ago, it was reported that Frank Lampard wasn’t in the running to be named as Sunderland’s next manager and his odds drifted significantly on the back of those reports. Nevertheless, the former Chelsea and Everton boss is now firm favourite to take the reins at the Stadium of Light with some bookmakers going as low as 2/1 that he is appointed this summer (best price 3/1).

Drifted heavily

Former favourite, Liam Rosenior has drifted heavily in the market and is now a general 10/1 shot to take the reins on Wearside while Rene Maric, Paul Heckingbottom and Dave Challinor complete the top five in the betting at best odds of 12/1, 16/1 and 20/1 respectively.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

3/1 – Frank Lampard

10/1 – Liam Rosenior

12/1 – Rene Maric

16/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

20/1 – Dave Challinor

Update: 13.06.24

Sunderland are still in the market for a new manager at the Stadium of Light.

Big favourite

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is big favourite to take the reins at the Stadium of Light, the Tigers manager having been replaced by Tim Walter at the MKM Stadium. Rosenior led Hull to a top seven finish at the end of the 2023/24 Championship campaign with just three points separating them from the play-offs. Sunderland’s quest to find a new manager has been little short of a circus since Michael Beale was dismissed in February this year. Mike Dodds took the reins in a caretaker capacity as the Black Cats decided on their options, one consideration being Will Still who has now decided to take charge at RC Lens instead.

Announcement imminent

This decision has meant that Rosenior has soared to the top of the betting to be named as next Sunderland manager and reports state that he has met with club chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus in the last few days with regard to the vacant position at the Stadium of Light. Indeed, it is believed that an announcement is imminent and should this be the case, Rosenior will oversee a team which will be competing with Hull City for a place in the play-offs at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Pen to paper

Rosenior had put pen to paper in December 2023 in a new deal which would have kept him at the Tigers until 2026, however after just eighteen months in the dugout he was sacked, despite leading the side from a precarious position in November 2022 and taking them to within three points of the play-offs at the end of 2023/24. The former Hull boss is a best price of just 3/1 to take the reins at the Stadium of Light (lowest price 5/2) while closest rival in the betting odds os Rene Maric who is a general 5/1 shot.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

3/1 – Liam Rosenior

5/1 – Rene Maric

7/1 – Gerhard Struber

8/1 – Frank Lampard

8/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

Update: 11.06.24

Brand new name

There’s now a brand new name at the summit of the ‘Next Sunderland Manager’ betting market. Indeed, there’s every reason to believe that Sunderland’s search for a suitable replacement for Michael Beale may soon be coming to an end after a period of over three months. Beale was dismissed by the Black Cats in February and Mike Dodds took the reins on a caretaker basis, however he was unable to turn things around and the side finished just six points clear of the relegation zone in 16th position.

Familiar face

A few days ago, Pascal Jansen emerged as firm favourite to take charge at the Stadium of Light in time for the new campaign, however the AZ Alkmaar boss has now drifted in the market from odds of 4/1 to a best price of 25/1, effectively ruling him out of contention at this stage. A more familiar face has moved to the top of the market in the form of Liam Rosenior who was dismissed by fellow Championship club Hull City last month following reported disagreements in the team’s style of football.

Update: 11.06.24

Hugely unpopular decision

Tony Mowbray’s sacking by Sunderland in December was a hugely unpopular decision as far as the fans were concerned, especially since the Wearsiders were sitting just below the play-off places at the time. Former Rangers boss Michael Beale proved to be Mowbray’s replacement and he lasted just twelve matches in charge, the club sacking him in February and thus far failing to find a suitable replacement.

Looking favourably

William Still is still one of the favourites to be appointed as next Sunderland manager and there is little secret that the club hierarchy have been looking favourably in his direction for some time, however the odds on him taking charge have drifted considerably from 4/9 to 5/1 over the past week. Still joined French side Reims as manager at the tender age of 30 and he was a target for the Black Cats in December following the sacking of Mowbray.

New favourite

Nevertheless, a new favourite has emerged in the form of Pascal Jansen, the AZ Alkmaar manager a best price of 4/1 to take the reins at the Stadium of Light before the start of the 2024/25 Championship campaign. Jansen has been with his current employers for four years and it has been reported that Sunderland are seriously interested in bringing him to Wearside.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

4/1 – Pascal Jansen

5/1 – William Still

5/1 – Stephen Robinson

8/1 – Raphael Wicky

9/1 – Rene Maric

Update: 22.05.24

The Black Cats have some tough decisions to make as they continue their search for a new manager to replace interim boss Mike Dodds.

Nothing short of a disaster

Michael Beale’s brief spell as manager of Sunderland proved to be nothing short of a disaster and interim boss Mike Dodds has struggled in the dugout since Beale’s sacking, therefore the Wearside club really to get their next managerial appointment right. Dodds led the Black Cats to a thoroughly disappointing 16th-place finish at the end of their league campaign with the side losing to Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light in their last outing of 2023/24. This was a big decline for a side which made it into the Championship play-offs just twelve months ago with Tony Mowbray in the hot-seat.

Not a done deal

At the time of writing, William Still is still big odds-on favourite to take the reins at the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis this summer at a best price of 2/5. This isn’t a done deal however and while Still is currently without a club, there are a handful of other contenders in the race to be named next Sunderland manager.

Mutual consent

Bo Svensson is joint-second in the betting to be named next boss of the Black Cats at 3/1, the Dane having most recently been head coach of Bundesliga side Mainz 05. The 44-year-old steered the side away from the drop zone in 2020/21 and managed to lift the side into the top half of the Bundesliga table in each of the subsequent two campaigns. He left the club by mutual consent in November 2023 following a poor start to the season.

Leading contender

Austrian football coach Rene Maric is also a leading contender for the vacant Sunderland hot-seat at best odds of 3/1. Maric is currently in charge of the Bayern Munich U19 side and prior to that he was assistant at Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

2/5 – William Still

3/1 – Bo Svensson

3/1 – Rene Maric

12/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

12/1 – Slaven Bilic

12/1 – Liam Rosenior

14/1 – Marti Cifuentes

Update: 16.05.24

Odds slashed on Will Still

Sunderland are still in search for a new manager and with the end of the regular Championship season now past, Will Still remains firm favourite to take the reins at the Stadium of Light with his odds having been slashed over the past week from 3/1 to as low as 2/5 (best price 4/9).

Free agent

Mike Dodds took charge for the final few months of the campaign and a host of names have been linked with the vacant position, foremost amongst these being Will Still. Still has now left Reims and Sunderland have made no secret of their desire to land his signature, having failed to bring him to the Stadium of Light following the dismissal of Mowbray. Nevertheless, Still is a free agent and should he have the desire to move to Wearside, then it could well be a done deal sooner rather than later.

Signal of intent

Should the Black Cats manage to secure the services of Still, then this would be a clear signal of intent from the club. He certainly fits the profile of what Sunderland want from a manager which is high intensity football and his formation is well suited to the side.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

4/9 – William Still

12/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

16/1 – Liam Rosenior

25/1 – Mike Williamson

09.05.24

Unpopular decision

Far from challenging for promotion to the Premier League as many envisaged, Sunderland finished the season just six points clear of the relegation zone in 16th position, a thoroughly disappointing outcome for a side which had genuine pre-season ambitions for promotion. With the side sitting just outside the play-off places, the club hierarchy made the unpopular decision to dispense with the services of Tony Mowbray in December and he was replaced with former Rangers boss Michael Beale who lasted a mere twelve games in the role until he too was let go in February. Since then, the Black Cats have failed to find a suitable replacement but two names have been attracting plenty of attention of late.

High hopes

Sunderland have long been admirers of Will Still and the Reims boss is favourite to take charge at the Stadium of Light. The Wearside club attempted to lure him to the north-east after sacking Mowbray but an agreement couldn’t be reached on that occasion, however following the news that the Englishman has left Reims with immediate effect, hopes are high at the Sunderland that he can be tempted to make it his next destination. The bookies go a best price of 3/1 that he gets the gig at Wearside.

Fierce competition

Hull have also been linked with Still and the East Yorkshire club will give Sunderland some fierce competition in the battle to secure his signature, however the other name at the top end of the ‘Next Sunderland Manager’ market is a man who Hull have just let go, none other than Liam Rosenior. He knows Sunderland very well due to the fact that he played for them for four years between 1987 and 1991. His sacking by the Tigers was deemed fairly harsh given that the side finished a respectable seventh in the Championship at the close of the season. Rosenior is a best price of 4/1 to become the next permanent manager at the Stadium of Light.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

3/1 – William Still

4/1 – Liam Rosenior

12/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

12/1 – Danny Rohl

14/1 – Alex Rae

14/1 – Julian Sable