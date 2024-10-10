Manchester City have been the dominant force in English football in recent years and as such, you can claim the best Next Manchester City Manager odds and free bets when you register a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Next Manchester City Manager Odds: Who will succeed Pep Guardiola?

Update: 10.10.24

Pep Guardiola has been a hugely successful manager during his time at Manchester City but he will soon be deciding whether or not his future lies away from the Etihad Stadium.

Contract at an end

Pep Guardiola’s contract with Manchester City comes to an end in 2025 and he has yet to announce his intentions once his contract expires. The likelihood is that he will make a decision during the winter, however with sporting director Txiki Begiristain set to depart at the end of 2024/25, the City boss may be further influenced in his decision.

Tight lipped

As yet, Guardiola appears not to have made any decision about whether to renew his contract with Man City. He hasn’t ruled out an extension to his contract, however he also hasn’t stated that he will leave the club after the end of the season. City staff are being tight lipped about the matter although they are either very good actors or they simply don’t know either.

Favourites

Should this prove to be the case and Guardiola leaves next summer, who is in line to replace him at the reigning English champions? As things stand, Roberto De Zerbi remains favourite to take the reins in the event that Guardiola leaves, the bookmakers going a best price of 8/1 (lowest odds 3/1) that he takes charge. Xabi Alonso is next in the betting at best odds of 8/1 (lowest price 6/1) while Herrero Michel (9/1), Ruben Amorim (10/1), Vincent Company (10/1) and Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz (10/1) complete the top six in the market.

Next Manchester City Manager Best Odds

8/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

8/1 – Xabi Alonso

9/1 – Herrero Michel

10/1 – Ruben Amorim

10/1 – Vincent Kompany

10/1 – Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz

12/1 – Zinedine Zidane

Update: 20.08.24

There’s every chance that Pep Guardiola will soon announce his departure from the Etihad Stadium.

Dropping hints

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been dropping hints in both directions with regard to his future with the club and with his contract set to come to an end at the close of the 2024/25 campaign, will he decide to up sticks and move away from the Etihad Stadium?

Lack of clarification

The continued lack of clarification in either direction means that the speculation will continue to circulate and the bookies have been busy pricing up potential successors to the successful manager.

Next Manchester City Manager Best Odds

4/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

9/1 – Herrero Michel

9/1 – Xabi Alonso

10/1 – Ruben Amorim

10/1 – Vincent Kompany

10/1 – Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz

16.07.24

Most successful manager

Pep Guardiola has been Manchester City’s most successful manager by a wide margin, however there is every possibility that the 2024/25 season may be his last with the English champions. The Spaniard kicked off his reign at City in June 2016 but he ended the 2023/24 amidst speculation that he may not extend his contract when it ends in the summer of 2025. Guardiola himself is unsure as to which direction he will take and as such, he is expected to make a decision midway through next season.

Consider his options

The Manchester City executive are understandably keen to keep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium for as long as possible but they are respectful of the fact that he will need time to consider his options. The Catalan has extended his contract several times during his time with Man City but his current deal comes to an end in June 2025.

Six Premier League titles

Guardiola has been by far the most successful manager in the history of Manchester City after steering the club to no less than six Premier League titles in just seven years, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups, the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Who will succeed Guardiola?

The big question is, who will succeed Pep Guardiola at City? The betting markets favour Roberto De Zerbi who is a best price of 4/1 to succeed Guardiola. It is very early days but interest has been increasing as the new season approaches. Xabi Alonso and Herrero Michel are both a 9/1 shot for the position while Ruben Amorim, Vincent Kompany and Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz complete the top six in the market at 10/1 apiece.