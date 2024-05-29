Next Leicester City Manager Betting Odds

Leicester City are now on the hunt for a new manager following the news that Enzo Maresca will move to Chelsea this summer, therefore now is a great time to check out the latest next Leicester City manager odds and free bets which you can find simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Now that Enzo Maresca has been confirmed as next manager of Chelsea, newly-promoted Leicester City are on the hunt for a suitable replacement to take charge ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Hard act to follow

It is understood that Leicester City will be paid a compensation package worth around £10 million by Chelsea for popular manager Enzo Maresca, the Italian having now agreed terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit and set to put pen-to-paper for a five-year deal. Enzo Maresca won promotion with Leicester City at the end of his first season with the East Midlands outfit and he will certainly be a hard act to follow.

Names in the frame

Many names are in the frame to succeed Maresca at the King Power Stadium and foremost amongst these is Carlos Corberan at a best price of 4/1 (lowest odds 9/4), the West Bromwich Albion boss steering the Baggies into the Championship play-offs where they lost to winners Southampton in the semi-finals. Corberan took the reins at the Hawthorns in October 2022 and he tasted success in all-but-three of his first thirteen games in charge, lifting the West Midlands outfit from the relegation zone to ninth in the Championship table as a result. In the end, the Baggies finished in fifth position before they fell to a 3-1 aggregate defeat to the Saints in the play-off semi-final.

Second favourite

Second in the betting to be named as next Leicester City boss is Steve Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest boss apparently declining the opportunity to take charge at newly-relegated Burnley but interested in taking the reins at newly-promoted Leicester City. Cooper was dismissed by the Tricky Trees in December and having been out of work since then, he is second favourite to take the reins at the King Power Stadium at a best price of 5/1 (lowest odds 2/1).

Next Leicester City Permanent Manager Best Odds

4/1 – Carlos Corberan

5/1 – Steve Cooper

9/1 – Oscar Garcia

10/1 – Liam Rosenior

11/1 – Marti Cifuentes

12/1 – David Moyes

12/1 – Mark Robins

12/1 – Graham Potter

12/1 – Carlos Cuesta

