Next England Manager Odds – Who will succeed Southgate?

England Manager Odds

The Three Lions are looking in very good shape ahead of this summer’s European Championships but amidst speculation that this could be Southgate’s last major tournament as manager, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can claim the best next England manager odds and free bets.

Update: 29.05.24

Gareth Southgate came close to lifting the European Championships trophy three years ago but Euro 2024 may prove to be his last chance to claim silverware as England manager.

It’s fair to say that on the whole, Three Lions supporters have been satisfied with their side’s progress under the management of Gareth Southgate. Heartbreak in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup was followed by defeat in a penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2020 final (in 2021) and while that defeat is still fresh in the memory for many, England have been easier to get fully behind of late than in previous years.

Nevertheless, after being beaten by France in the quarter-finals of the last World Cup in Qatar and questions continuing regarding squad selection, is Southgate on the verge of being ousted as Three Lions manager? He has been in his position now for seven years but whether he is sacked or decides to resign, the indications are that the end is very much in sight.

Once the 2024 European Championships are out of the way, this could be a perfect time for a fresh start. Victory for the Three Lions in Germany would certainly result in Southgate staying for a while longer, but otherwise the likelihood is that there will be a change sooner rather than later.

Pep Guardiola – 5/1 for Next England Manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is high on the list of potential candidates, at least as far as the FA are concerned. Nevertheless, his contract at the Etihad Stadium lasts until 2025 and the chances are that he wouldn’t be tempted to leave the reigning English champions twelve months before his time is up.

Eddie Howe – 5/1 for Next England Manager

Before taking the reins at Newcastle United, Eddie Howe was linked with a move to almost every available position. He has done a solid job with the Magpies and has taken his charges to the Champions League for the first time in two decades, however with Newcastle’s form dipping in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign, there’s a chance that he may soon be leaving for pastures new.

Graham Potter – 6/1 for Next England Manager

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is eager to rebuild his reputation following a disappointing spell in West London and he is carefully considering his options. His time at Brighton won him plenty of admirers and his simple yet effective approach could prove popular with the FA bosses.

Next Manager Betting

10.10.23

We’re now at another international break and as the 2024 European Championships fast approach, the Three Lions are looking in decent shape. Nevertheless there continues to be rumours surrounding the future of Gareth Southgate as England boss with speculation suggesting this may be his last major competition.

With rumours circulating about Southgate’s future and possible departure, who would take the reins? As things stand, Graham Potter is the leading contender to become England manager in the event that Gareth Southgate decides to resign his position at best odds of 7/1 (lowest price 5/1). The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager is currently out of work and as such there would be no need for any negotiations to lure him away from a club. Prior to his unsuccessful stint at Stamford Bridge, Potter was very highly regarded with his Seagulls side receiving many plaudits.

At best odds of 8/1 (lowest price 5/1), Lee Carsley is another leading contender although he has relatively little experience at senior level. He has been caretaker boss at Birmingham City, Brentford and Coventry City while he has also worked under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and steered England U21 to the European Championship.

Eddie Howe is a best price of 9/1 (lowest odds 15/2) to take charge of the Three Lions, the stock of the Newcastle United boss continuing to rise as the Magpies go from strength-to-strength. The Tyneside outfit made it into the Champions League this season and have proven to be up to the challenge of Europe’s elite club competition, thumping PSG to the tune of 4-1 last week.

