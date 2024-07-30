The 2024 European Football Championships ended in disappointment for the Three Lions and following the announcement that it was Southgate’s last tournament as manager, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can claim the best next England manager odds and free bets.

Next England Manager Odds – Who will succeed Southgate?

Update: 29.07.24

The dust has now settled on England’s Euro 2024 disappointment and the attention now turns towards who will take charge of the Three Lions post-Southgate.

Prominent contenders

England’s disappointing defeat to Spain in the final of the 2024 European Championship not only ended their quest for their first European crown but also signalled the exit of Gareth Southgate after eight years in the hot-seat and 102 matches in charge. As the national side focuses on the 2026 World Cup, a handful of prominent names have been emerging as potential replacements for recently-departed Southgate. Indeed, as things stand the leading contenders are Lee Carsley, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter.

Narrow favourite

Potter is narrow favourite over the other two frontrunners to become the Next England manager at a best price of 11/4, while Eddie Howe is not too far behind in the betting market at best odds of 10/3. Nevertheless, despite the fact that he is still one of the leading contenders for the vacant position, Howe has once again emphasised his commitment to his current position at St James’ Park where his contract runs until 2027. Howe has nevertheless made it clear that he will only remain on Tyneside if he can continue to work in a similar way to that which allowed him to turn the Magpies from relegation candidates to Champions League contenders. With some changes in the pipeline at Newcastle United during the summer – including a new club board – there’s a chance that the Magpies boss may reconsider his position.

Out of the limelight

As far as Potter is concerned, the former Brighton and Chelsea boss has been very much out of the limelight since leaving Stamford Bridge last summer. He recently declined the chance to take charge of newly-promoted Leicester City and this in itself suggests that he may be eyeing up the England managerial vacancy.

Update: 22.07.24

Despite confirming his commitment to current employers Newcastle United, Magpies boss Eddie Howe remains favourite to succeed recently-departed Gareth Southgate as England manager.

True to his word

Gareth Southgate was true to his word when the Three Lions failed to win the 2024 European Championship and he has now left the door open for a new man at the helm. Southgate has been in charge for four major tournaments and he announced that Euro 2024 would be his last as England boss should his men fail to lift the trophy, as was the case when they lost 2-1 to Spain in the final.

Monitoring the situation

Southgate has decided that he has taken the national team as far as he realistically can and the search is now on for a suitable replacement who can carry on where Southgate left off. Or indeed, lead the side in a completely new direction ahead of the World Cup in two years’ time. The leading bookmakers have been constantly monitoring the situation and updating the betting market for Next England Manager, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe consistently at or near to the top of the betting since Southgate made his decision public.

Notable contenders

How is currently a best price of 5/2 to take charge of England, while Graham Potter is also a leading contender at best odds of 11/4. Lee Carsley is a 7/2 shot to take the reins while Mauricio Pochettino is an interesting possibility at 12/1 (lowest odds 8/1). Despite being heavily linked with the German national team, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also a best price of 12/1 (lowest odds just 6/1) to take charge of the Three Lions while Frank Lampard completes the top six in the betting at 20/1.

Update: 16.07.24

After failing at the final hurdle for the second time in successive European Championship finals, England boss Gareth Southgate has decided to move to pastures new and the search is now on for a new Three Lions manager.

Failure in the final

Despite failing to impress in the group stages of Euro 2024, England made it to the final of the competition after edging past Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands in the three knockout rounds prior to the final itself. Nevertheless, they ultimately failed to lift the trophy for the first time in their history after losing 2-1 to Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

Increased pressure

Southgate had been in charge of the Three Lions for 8 years and 102 games but with his contract due to expire later in 2024, the 53-year-old decided that he would leave a few months early and clear the way for someone new. During his time at the helm, Southgate took England to four major competitions, including to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. Pressure increased on the England boss after a disappointing group stage at Euro 2024 but the side still went into the last sixteen of the tournament as group winners.

Potential replacements

Nevertheless, thoughts now turn to who will replace Southgate and as things stand, Graham Potter is the man deemed most likely to take the reins at best odds of just 2/1. Eddie Howe comes in next at a best price of 5/1 although it does seem rather unlikely that he will be prepared to leave Newcastle United just yet. Lee Carsley is another leading contender for the vacant England hot-seat at 11/2 while Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel complete the top five in the betting at 8/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Update: 01.07.24

Gareth Southgate is living on borrowed time as England lurch into the latter stages of the 2024 European Championships, seemingly without any real direction and dedication.

Less than impressed

England manager Gareth Southgate was given a reprieve last night as the Three Lions hauled themselves unconvincingly through to the last eight of Euro 2024, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane (in extra-time) scoring the goals which set them up with a meeting with Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, the fans haven’t been too happy with Southgate and his future prospects are far from certain. On the whole, the fans are pleased with England’s progression in the tournament but they are less than impressed by the manner in which they have reached the last eight.

Booed off the pitch

Under Southgate, the Three Lions made it to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the final of the 2020 European Championships (in 2021) when they lost to a poor Italy side. Southgate has been credited with these decent showings but in all honesty, the quality in the squad should be more than capable of lifting silverware on the biggest of stages. Thus far in Euro 2024, England have been booed off the pitch on more than one occasion and having dropped a hint that this competition will be his swan song, who will replace him in the hot-seat?

Suitable replacement

Graham Potter has been touted as a suitable replacement for Southgate and he was favourite to succeed the Three Lions boss just a few days ago, however Mauricio Pochettino has leapfrogged the former Chelsea boss into top spot in the betting market. Pochettino left Chelsea at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after steering them to a top six position in the Premier League and a place in European competition and reports suggest that the 52-year-old might be in line for the Three Lions position.

Lure of the England job

Since leaving Stamford Bridge, Pochettino has attracted the attention of many clubs, including Manchester United before they settled on a contract extension for Erik Ten Hag. Nevertheless, the lure of the England job may be too much for the Argentinian to resist and he is now a best price of 9/4 to be appointed as successor to Southgate. Graham Potter is now out at 4/1 to be handed the reins of the national side while Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe seems a somewhat unlikely contender at best odds of 5/1.

Update: 27.06.24

England may have made it through to the last sixteen of the European Championships but they were booed off the pitch following their uninspired 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Thursday evening with sections of the fans calling for Southgate’s head on a platter. Will they get it? There’s every chance that they will!

Mediocre

It’s fair to say that the Three Lions haven’t set many pulses racing in Euro 2024, least of all their own. Performances have been mediocre to say the least and the fact that they have made it into the knockout stages of the tournament on the back of a 1-0 win and two disappointing draws should be enough to suggest that they will soon come unstuck against one of the big guns. They may well spring into life and storm into the final but as yet, we are yet to see any truly inspirational moments from Southgate’s troops and we certainly aren’t holding our collective breaths.

Sticky wicket

Is Southgate on a sticky wicket? He has already hinted that his departure may come soon rather than later and should England fail to win Euro 2024, then we will almost certainly see a new face at the helm. Many have hailed Southgate as England’s best manager in decades but thus far he has won no trophies with the national side and has overseen some truly baffling and negative performances of late.

Suitable replacement

Who then would be a suitable replacement for Southgate? Graham Potter leads the way in the betting to take charge of the Three Lions in the event that the managerial position becomes vacant, some bookies going a best price of 3/1 (lowest odds 3/2) that he takes charge. Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is a 7/1 shot (lowest odds 3/1) to swap St James’ Park for the FA, while Mauricio Pochettino completes the top three in the betting at a best price of 11/1 (lowest odds 7/1).

Update: 18.06.24

Gareth Southgate has sparked renewed interest in the Next England Manager betting market following his announcement that he won’t be staying on as Three Lions boss if they fail in their quest to become European champions this summer.

Unspectacular

Euro 2024 is now very much in full swing and England got things off to a positive if unspectacular start with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia, the three points enough to send them to the top of their group. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will be desperate to go one better than the last European Championships where his side lost to Italy in the final, however if they do lift the trophy, will Southgate stay on as coach or hand the reins to someone else?

Frontrunners

Southgate has already made it clear that he will leave his position should England fail to win Euro 2024 and there can be no denying that they will need to show some improvement on their tournament opener should they wish to go all the way in the competition. If the Three Lions boss move for pastures new, who will take charge? Two names stand out as early frontrunners for the position and these are Graham Potter and Eddie Howe.

Sacked

Potter was most recently manager of Chelsea, a club which sacked him after 31 games in charge. The 49-year-old is a best price of 6/1 to become next England manager with some firms going as low as 3/1 that he is given the gig. Eddie Howe is also a best price of 6/1, the current Newcastle United boss failing to lift his side into the top six of the Premier League at the end of last season.

Update: 12.06.24

Should Gareth Southgate quite as England boss after Euro 2024, who will take the reins of the national team?

Renewed flurry of interest

The ‘Next England Manager’ betting market has seen a renewed flurry of interest following the announcement by Gareth Southgate that will hand the reins to someone else should the Three Lions fail to win Euro 2024. The Three Lions remain favourites to win the tournament at a best price of 4/1, despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to lowly Iceland in their most recent international friendly. Southgate has been in the hot-seat since 2016 and during his time in charge he took the side to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and to the final of the European Championships in 2021. His win percentage from his 95 games in charge is 61% and he is rightly regarded as one of the best managers England has had in decades, even if his tactics leave a little to be desired at times.

Three horse race

As things stand, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are the two favourites to take charge of England should Southgate decide that his time is up. Howe can be backed to be next Three Lions manager at a best price of 6/1 (lowest odds 7/2) while Potter is up for grabs at best odds of 8/1 (lowest price 9/2). Howe has been in charge of Newcastle United since late 2021 and he took them from the relegation zone to the Champions League in his first season at the helm. Potter has been linked to the vacant position at Leicester City, the former Chelsea boss locked in a three horse race alongside David Moyes and Steve Cooper to replace recently departed Enzo Maresca.

Update: 29.05.24

Gareth Southgate came close to lifting the European Championships trophy three years ago but Euro 2024 may prove to be his last chance to claim silverware as England manager.

It’s fair to say that on the whole, Three Lions supporters have been satisfied with their side’s progress under the management of Gareth Southgate. Heartbreak in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup was followed by defeat in a penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2020 final (in 2021) and while that defeat is still fresh in the memory for many, England have been easier to get fully behind of late than in previous years.

Nevertheless, after being beaten by France in the quarter-finals of the last World Cup in Qatar and questions continuing regarding squad selection, is Southgate on the verge of being ousted as Three Lions manager? He has been in his position now for seven years but whether he is sacked or decides to resign, the indications are that the end is very much in sight.

Once the 2024 European Championships are out of the way, this could be a perfect time for a fresh start. Victory for the Three Lions in Germany would certainly result in Southgate staying for a while longer, but otherwise the likelihood is that there will be a change sooner rather than later.

Pep Guardiola – 5/1 for Next England Manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is high on the list of potential candidates, at least as far as the FA are concerned. Nevertheless, his contract at the Etihad Stadium lasts until 2025 and the chances are that he wouldn’t be tempted to leave the reigning English champions twelve months before his time is up.

Eddie Howe – 5/1 for Next England Manager

Before taking the reins at Newcastle United, Eddie Howe was linked with a move to almost every available position. He has done a solid job with the Magpies and has taken his charges to the Champions League for the first time in two decades, however with Newcastle’s form dipping in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign, there’s a chance that he may soon be leaving for pastures new.

Graham Potter – 6/1 for Next England Manager

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is eager to rebuild his reputation following a disappointing spell in West London and he is carefully considering his options. His time at Brighton won him plenty of admirers and his simple yet effective approach could prove popular with the FA bosses.

Next Manager Betting

10.10.23

We’re now at another international break and as the 2024 European Championships fast approach, the Three Lions are looking in decent shape. Nevertheless there continues to be rumours surrounding the future of Gareth Southgate as England boss with speculation suggesting this may be his last major competition.

With rumours circulating about Southgate’s future and possible departure, who would take the reins? As things stand, Graham Potter is the leading contender to become England manager in the event that Gareth Southgate decides to resign his position at best odds of 7/1 (lowest price 5/1). The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager is currently out of work and as such there would be no need for any negotiations to lure him away from a club. Prior to his unsuccessful stint at Stamford Bridge, Potter was very highly regarded with his Seagulls side receiving many plaudits.

At best odds of 8/1 (lowest price 5/1), Lee Carsley is another leading contender although he has relatively little experience at senior level. He has been caretaker boss at Birmingham City, Brentford and Coventry City while he has also worked under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and steered England U21 to the European Championship.

Eddie Howe is a best price of 9/1 (lowest odds 15/2) to take charge of the Three Lions, the stock of the Newcastle United boss continuing to rise as the Magpies go from strength-to-strength. The Tyneside outfit made it into the Champions League this season and have proven to be up to the challenge of Europe’s elite club competition, thumping PSG to the tune of 4-1 last week.

Next England Manager Best Odds

7/1 – Graham Potter

8/1 – Lee Carsley

9/1 – Eddie Howe

10/1 – Pep Guardiola

14/1 – Steven Gerrard

14/1 – Thomas Tuchel

14/1 – Steve Cooper

14/1 – Mauricio Pochettino