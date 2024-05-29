Next Chelsea Manager Betting Odds: Maresca appointed as next Blues boss

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Mauricio Pochettino has departed Stamford Bridge and Enzo Maresca has been appointed as his successor, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can get hold of the very best next Chelsea manager betting odds and free bet offers.

Next Chelsea Manager Betting Odds: Maresca appointed as next Blues boss

Update: 29.05.24

Chelsea’s hunt for a successor to Mauricio Pochettino has come to an end following the announcement that Enzo Maresca will make the move from the King Power Stadium to Stamford Bridge.

Terms agreed with Chelsea

Enzo Maresca is understood to have agreed terms with Chelsea with regard to becoming their new manager and a five-year deal – along with an option to extend to 2030 – is set to be signed by the Leicester City boss. The Italian coach took charge of the Foxes last summer and he helped steer them back to the Premier League as Championship winners at the end of his first season in charge. During that time, he won 31 of his 46 league games and won many accolades for his approach and style of play.

One of the most exciting managers in the world

Before moving to the King Power Stadium, Maresca has been assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and he played a major role in steering the side to an historic treble. The Italian is regarded as one of the most exciting managers in the world and he made an immediate impact at the King Power Stadium, proving beyond doubt his dedication by living at the Foxes’ training ground for eight weeks following his appointment.

Compensation package

Chelsea will pay newly-promoted Leicester City a compensation package worth around £10 million before the deal is formally completed. Once pen has been put to paper, Maresca will look to stamp his identity on the squad as they prepare for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Next Manager Betting

Update: 28.05.24

Chelsea have been given permission by Leicester City to hold talks with Enzo Maresca and the Foxes boss is an early frontrunner for the Stamford Bridge hot-seat which has been made vacant following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Face-to-face talks

Co-sporting directors of Chelsea, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are set to jet off to Marbella in order to hold face-to-face talks with Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca with regard to the vacant position at Stamford Bridge. The release clause for the Italian to leave the King Power Stadium is estimated to be between £8m and £10m and it is expected that Chelsea will be more than happy to meet this clause.

Single-minded focus

Chelsea have been impressed by the Italian’s breadth and depth of knowledge about the Blues squad and they are also attracted by the 44-year-old’s desire for the position and his single-minded focus on how the West London side are looking to play.

Next few days

There is every chance that Maresca could be appointed as next Chelsea manager in the next few days, assuming that the club reach a swift agreement with Leicester City and meet any clauses. The bookies go just 1/20 that Enzo Maresca is next Chelsea manager, his closest rival in the market being former favourite Roberto De Zerbi who is now out at 8/1.

22.05.24

Remain on these shores

When news broke of Roberto De Zerbi’s departure from the Amex Stadium, the general consensus was that he wouldn’t be out of work for very long. Nevertheless, there is a good chance that he will remain on these shores with Chelsea deemed to be his most likely destination. Previously expected to be heading to Bayern Munich, there has been a large shift in the betting after Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea and De Zerbi is firm favourite to replace him in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Disappointing conclusion

Pochettino had been in charge at Chelsea for just a single season and he took them to a top-six finish in his sole campaign at the helm, a disappointing conclusion to a season which brought nothing by way of silverware. De Zerbi may be favourite to replace him at the West London club but the former Seagulls boss is attracting attention from further afield, most notably Bayern Munich and Manchester United, the latter expected to part company with Erik Ten Hag after the FA Cup Final.

Biggest clubs in the world

Despite attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world, De Zerbi has thus far won only the Coppa Italia Serie C which he achieved whilst at Foggia, in addition to the Ukrainian Super Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021.

Next Chelsea manager Best Odds

7/4 – Roberto De Zerbi

7/2 – Kieran McKenna

12/1 – Ruben Amorim

12/1 – Thomas Frank

14/1 – Thomas Tuchel