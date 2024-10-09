Next Cardiff City Manager Betting Odds

Cardiff City are still searching for a new manager following the sacking of Erol Bulut in September and as such, now is a great time to check out the very best Next Cardiff City Manager odds and offers which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Cardiff City sit at the foot of the Championship table after one rounds of league fixtures and the South Wales club are desperately searching for a suitable manager who can turn things around as soon as possible.

With just a single point collected from their opening six league games, it cam as no huge surprise when Cardiff City decided to part company with Erol Bulut last month. Nevertheless, with the side sitting at the foot of the division after nine Championship outings, a successor to Bulut has yet to be announced. In his three games in charge thus far, interim manager Omer Riza has overseen one win, one draw and one defeat although the 44-year-old doesn’t know if he will be given the chance to take the position on a permanent basis.

At the time of writing, former Watford, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is the man deemed most likely to take the reins at Cardiff City with some bookies going as low as 5/2 (best odds 3/1) that this proves to be the case. Bilic’s most recent position was with Al-Fateh and he left the Saudi Arabian outfit by mutual consent during the summer after spending a little over twelve months with the club.

Next in the betting is interim manager Omer Riza who is priced as low as 4/1 (best odds 5/1) to take charge on a full-time basis while Ryan Lowe – sacked by Preston North End after just a single league game – and Steven Schumacher – recently dismissed by Stoke City – are priced at best odds of 11/2 apiece.

3/1 – Slaven Bilic

5/1 – Omer Riza

11/2 – Ryan Lowe

11/2 – Steven Schumacher

6/1 – Ruben Selles

8/1 – Michael Beale