Borussia Dortmund are hunting for a new manager following the departure of Edin Terzic and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Borussia Dortmund manager best odds and free bets which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Next Borussia Dortmund Manager Best Odds

Borussia Dortmund are now looking for a new manager following Edin Terzic’s request to release him from his contract with the Bundesliga club with immediate effect.

The Borussia Dortmund dugout is looking for a new tenant after Edin Terzic asked the club to immediately terminate his contract and both Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp have linked with the vacant position. Dortmund made it through to the Champions League Final at Wembley but lost 2-0 to Real Madrid, this match being Terzic’s last with the club.

Terzic was interim manager of Borussia Dortmund for six months from December 2020 before he made way for permanent boss Marco Rose from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Terzic became manager on a permanent basis with Dortmund in May 2022 and only just missed out on the Bundesliga title at the end of 2022/23, goal difference separating the side from winners Bayern Munich.

According to the betting market, Jurgen Klopp is priced at best odds of 10/1 to make Borussia Dortmund his next employer after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. His most likely appointment according to the betting odds is the German national team at just 2/9. Klopp won back-to-back Bundesliga titles between 2010 and 2012 and he took them to the DFB Pokal final where his men beat arch-rivals Bayern Munich 5-2.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Reds clinched their first and thus far only Premier League title in 2019/20.