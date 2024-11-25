Newcastle United entertain West Ham United at St James’ Park tonight and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Newcastle United versus West Ham United odds and free bet offers, ahead of tonight’s match.

Newcastle United v West Ham United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Monday 25th November 2024

Aiming to make it three league wins on the trot for the first time in over twelve months, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United welcome troubled West Ham United to St James’ Park this evening.

Return to action

Newcastle United got the better of surprise package Nottingham Forest in their final outing before the international break and they will be confident of seeing off troubled West Ham United when they return to action at St James’ Park tonight. The Magpies sit in 9th position in the Premier League table – sandwiched between 8th-placed Aston Villa and 10th-placed Fulham – and a mere four points separate them from third-placed Chelsea ahead of tonight’s outing.

Celebratory bubbles

Weekend results bumped Howe’s side down a position in the league standings but their concentration will be fully focused on tonight’s meeting with the Hammers and the possibility of making it three Premier League victories on the bounce in what is a very winnable match. Indeed, with just a single defeat in fifteen home games across competitions, Newcastle will be confident that their visitors tonight won’t be blowing any celebratory bubbles at the final whistle.

Stalemate

Whether West Ham United’s stalemate with Everton in their last pouting was a point earned or two lost is very much up for debate. Either way, the Hammers can thank their home form for the fact that they aren’t mired in the relegation zone. On their travels, the least said the better with defeats in three of their last four away from the comforts of the London Stadium and four goals leaked in their latest two defeats to Spurs and Nottingham Forest.

Continue where they left off

An amazing 32 goals have been scored in the last seven meetings between Newcastle United and West Ham United and there have been no goal-less draws between the two in eleven years. As such, we envisage plenty of goal-mouth action on Tyneside tonight. Nevertheless, the visitors will have a tough task breaching a Magpies’ defence which have leaked just a single goal in four home matches and we envisage Howe’s in-form side to continue where they left off prior to the break.

Back Newcastle United to win-to-nil at best odds of 19/10