Newcastle United v Aston Villa Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Thursday 26th December 2024

Just two points and two positions in the league standings separate Aston Villa and Newcastle United as they prepare to lock horns with each other on Boxing Day.

Questionable quality

Following a successful journey to East Anglia, Newcastle United are back on home soil on Boxing Day and will be hopeful of building on back-to-back 4-0 wins over Leicester City and Ipswich Town, wins which re-established Eddie Howe’s troops in the top half of the Premier League table. In fairness, the quality of Newcastle’s most recent opponents has been somewhat questionable – league wins over Leicester and Ipswich coming either side of a Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Brentford – but the Magpies’ performances were a marked improvement on previous showings where Howe’s men triumphed twice in eleven attempts.

Utmost importance

Against Aston Villa, the Tyneside outfit are unbeaten in fifteen matches in the top-flight at St James’ Park and while Howe will be affording the Carabao Cup utmost importance as he looks to end his side’s 69-year trophy drought, he will also be eager to succeed in lifting his side to a European berth at the end of the season.

Trepidation

Aston Villa will head to Tyneside with some trepidation, the West Midlands side struggling with travel sickness of late. All of Villa’s last four league trips have ended in defeat, the latest being a 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, however a 2-1 win at home to fallen domestic champions Manchester City was a perfect response and the visitors will look to continue the momentum here.

Final third

Villa are very much a lesser power on their travels however and they will be up against a Newcastle United outfit which have succeeded in recovering their form in the final third. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the Magpies to continue their winning run by taking all three points on Boxing Day.

