Newcastle United v Arsenal Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Saturday 2nd November 2024

Both Newcastle United and Arsenal head into their weekend meeting on the back of midweek Carabao Cup success and they open the weekend Premier League action at at St James’ Park at 12:30pm.

Exacted revenge

Newcastle exacted their revenge for their defeat to Chelsea last weekend when the two sides met again on Wednesday evening, the Magpies getting the better of their rivals and sending themselves through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in the process. Enzo Maresca made no less than eleven changes to his side for this midweek clash but despite this, revenge tasted sweet for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe whose side now face a winnable home tie with Brentford in the next round. Nevertheless, the 2-1 defeat to the Blues last weekend extended Newcastle’s winless Premier League run to five games and as things stand, the Tyneside outfit sit in mid-table mediocrity in 12th position after nine rounds of fixtures.

Too hot to handle

Premier League high-flyers Arsenal proved far too hot to handle for Championship outfit Preston North End in their midweek Carabao Cup meeting, the Gunners taking full control from the outset to ultimately win 3-0 at Deepdale. Held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool in their last league outing, Mikel Arteta’s men are losing ground in the Premier League title race with five points separating them from leaders Manchester City and as such, the Gunners boss will be looking for nothing less than Victory in the north-east.

Fresh legs

It’s fair to say that Arsenal have lost some of their defensive steel in recent weeks and as such, we envisage Newcastle finding a way through here. Nevertheless, Arteta rested several of his key players for the Carabao Cup trip to Lancashire and those fresh legs may well make a big difference for the visitors to St James’ Park on Saturday.

