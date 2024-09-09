The Netherlands entertain Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening and you can add to the excitement by grabbing the very best Netherlands v Germany betting odds and free bet offers which you can claim when registering today with any of our featured UK football betting websites.

Netherlands v Germany Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024

Two big rivals lock horns in the second round of UEFA Nations League fixtures on Tuesday evening when the Netherlands entertain old foes Germany at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Tremendous start

Netherlands will be going all-out to end their decades-long trophy drought and win this season’s UEFA Nations League and they got their campaign off to a tremendous start with a thrilling and thoroughly entertaining 5-2 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday, the hosts’ goals coming from five different scorers. This was the Netherlands’ first outing since being dumped out of Euro 2024 at the semi-final stages by England and they will be aiming to go one better in this UEFA Nations League campaign than they managed in the inaugural tournament five years ago when they lost to Portugal in the decider. They finished fourth when they hosted the finals last year and a top two finish is all that’s required for a quarter-finals berth this time around.

Tougher opposition

The most recent friendly between Germany and the Netherlands ended in favour of the former, however competitive meetings in recent years have been edged by the Dutchmen. After coming up short in Euro 2024 on home soil, Germany will be aiming to get into the finals of the Nations League for the first time and they got things off to a fine start with a 5-0 demolition of Hungary on Saturday. The Netherlands will provide them with much tougher opposition however and we envisage the two sides sharing a few goals here.

Entertaining

There is an abundance of bright attacking talent in both squads and with questions surrounding each teams’ defence, we believe this will prove to be a highly entertaining and evenly-fought encounter between the top two in Group 3.

