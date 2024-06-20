Netherlands v France Best Odds & Match Preview

Netherlands face France in the 2024 European Championships on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the Netherlands versus France best odds and free bet offers which you can get hold of when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links on this page.

The two giants in Group D go head-to-head on Friday evening as France and the Netherlands pit their wits against each other in what has the makings of a real thriller.

Leading contenders

The Netherlands scraped past Poland in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday, Adam Buksa opening the scoring for the Poles but the Dutchmen responding with a Cody Gakpo equaliser in the 29th minute and a Wout Weghorst winner seven minutes from time. This was an excellent start for the Netherlands and it places them at the summit of their group ahead of their meeting with France on Friday evening thanks to their superior goal tally against Les Bleus. Of their last eight games, Ronald Koeman’s side have lost just once – a 2-1 defeat to Germany in a friendly in March – and this underlines their status as one of the leading contenders in the tournament. Nevertheless, their Friday-evening opponents had their number in the qualifying campaign.

Resilient defensive streak

France thumped the Netherlands 4-0 at home in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March 2023 before once again getting the better of Oranje to the tune of 2-1 in their next meeting seven months later. Didier Deschamps’ side eased past a determined and in-form Austria side to the tune of 1-0 in their Euro 2024 opener with Maximilian Wober scoring an own goal and Kylian Mbappe spurning a promising one-to-one. Les Bleus will head straight into the last sixteen of the competition with victory on Friday evening and their resilient defensive streak may well serve them well here, Deschamps’ side managing clean sheets in each of their last three.

Free-scoring

France have triumphed in seven of their last eight meetings with the Netherlands but it is expected that Kylian Mbappe will be absent for this one after breaking his nose in a collision with Kevin Danso on Monday. Indeed, this may well prove to be a game in which defences will come out on top and while the Dutchmen have been enjoying some free-scoring outings of late, we don’t envisage them finding a way past France’s strong defence. As such, there is every chance that this blockbuster of a match may end with neither net bulging.

Back a goal-less draw at best odds of 19/2