Motherwell v Dundee United Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Friday 20th September 2024

Motherwell edged past Kilmarnock in the last round of the Scottish League Cup and on Friday evening they entertain a Dundee United side who booked their place in the last eight with a win over St Mirren.

Pre-season ambition

Motherwell have missed out on a championship play-off place in the Scottish Premiership in each of the last two seasons, the side finishing in eighth position before the break on each occasion. As such, the Lanarkshire outfit will have set themselves a pre-season ambition to finish the 2024/25 campaign in the top six. Manager Stuart Kettlewell has led his men to a solid start to the season with the Steelmen currently sitting in fifth position in the Scottish top-flight, their five league outings returning two wins, one draw and two defeats.

Last eight

After progressing out of their Scottish League Cup group with nine points, Motherwell were given a tricky second round tie with Kilmarnock and the match went into extra time before Moses Ebiye scored in the 95th minute to send his side through to the last eight.

Run for their money

Dundee United will give their hosts a run for their money on Friday evening, the Taysiders enjoying a blistering start to their first season back in the top-flight after going up as champions at the end of 2023/24. Jim Goodwin’s side lost to Falkirk in their Scottish League Cup opener but they subsequently won their next three in the group and claimed their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over St Mirren in the second round.

Evenly matched

These two teams are very evenly matched and all things considered, we envisage this being a closely-fought encounter at Fir Park. Nevertheless, United have been enjoying some excellent results this season across competitions and as such, they will be brimming with confidence. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the visitors to win this one and edge ever closer to the sharp end of the competition.

Back Dundee United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 26/5