Monaco v Barcelona Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Thursday 19th September 2024

Monaco and Barcelona both finished as runners-up in their respective domestic leagues at the end of last season but they have both got off to solid starts in the current campaign.

Third meeting

This is the third meeting between Barcelona and Monaco in the Champions League, the Catalans prevailing on both occasions. Hansi Flick will be eager to make it three from three when his side travel to the tiny principality in their 21st consecutive season at the top table of the European game.

European champions

Since being crowned European champions back in 2015, Barcelona have only made it past the last eight of the tournament once, a disappointing run which includes exits at the group stage in 2021 and 2022. This sits in complete contrast to their record between 1999 and 2015 when they made it to the semi-finals at the very least on ten occasions in fifteen seasons.

Top of the table

Barca can be confident ahead of this clash however, Flick’s side having won all five of their opening five La Liga outings with no less than 17 goals scored along the way and just four conceded. They sit four points clear of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal at the summit of the Spanish top-flight and they are odds-on to claim the spoils in Monaco on Thursday evening.

Unbeaten start

Monaco finished their 2023/24 campaign in second position behind PSG and a 3-0 win over Auxerre at the weekend extended their unbeaten start to the season to four games. Nevertheless, Barcelona will present them with a significant step-up in qualify from the opponents they have been facing in domestic competition although the hosts can take some comfort from the fact that they have won all-but-two of their last nine meetings with Spanish clubs across competitions.

Injuries

All things considered, it’s hard to see past a Barcelona win here. The Catalans have won each of their last five La Liga games in convincing fashion and despite the fact that Flick will need to contend with injuries here, we envisage the visitors claiming the spoils here and getting their European adventure off to a solid start.

