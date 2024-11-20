Millwall return from the international break with a home meeting with Championship leaders Sunderland at the Den and as such, why not add to the excitement by claiming the very best Millwall versus Sunderland odds and free bet offers which you can claim today when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Millwall v Sunderland Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 23rd November 2024

Sunderland went into the third international break of the season in top spot in the Championship table and they will look to cement this lofty position when they face Millwall at the Den on Saturday afternoon.

Slender lead

Despite dropping points in each of their last three Championship outings and failing to find the back of the net in two of those, Sunderland remain at the summit of the Championship table as we return from the international break. The Black Cats’ lead is a very slender one with goal difference alone separating them from second-placed Sheffield United after fifteen rounds of fixtures and two points separating them from title favourites Leeds United.

Travel sickness

The Wearside outfit have shared the spoils in each of their last three league outings, back-to-back goalless draws away to Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End being followed by a 2-2 stalemate at home to Coventry City in their last match before the break. While Regis Le Bris’ men have been solid in front of their own home fans, on their travels they have been less impressive with their last four games on the road returning two defeats and two draws. This doesn’t bode too well ahead of their trip to a Millwall side which very much enjoy home comforts.

Tough nut to crack

Millwall sit in eighth position in the Championship table as things stand and while they have triumphed in just six of their fifteen league games, on home soil they have been a tough nut to crack with just two defeats from their eight outings at the Den and five wins during that time, their most recent coming courtesy of 1-0 victories over Burnley and Leeds United earlier this month.

Winless run

Indeed, while the Black Cats have been the ones to beat this term, their away form doesn’t make for pleasant reading and we envisage their winless run being extended to four games with a Millwall victory in south-east London on Saturday afternoon. The Lions have failed to score more than a single goal in all-but-one of their last ten games but a solitary strike might well be all that separates these sides in what has the makings of a closely-fought encounter.

Back Millwall to win 1-0 at best odds of 6/1