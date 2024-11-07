Middlesbrough entertain Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and on that basis, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers and be sure of getting the very best Middlesbrough versus Luton Town odds and free bets offers ahead of this encounter.

Middlesbrough v Luton Town Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th November 2024

Middlesbrough will be going all-out for the three points which could lift them into the Championship play-off zone when they entertain Luton Town at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Anomalies

Middlesbrough have been one of the anomalies of this season’s Championship campaign thus far, the side having struggled to return successive wins and winning just six of their fourteen league matches. Despite losing five times whilst on league duty, Boro sit in eighth position in the Championship table and they may well break into the play-off berths with a win over the Hatters on Saturday afternoon. Indeed, Michael Carrick’s men bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at home to Coventry City by brushing aside Queens Park Rangers to the tune of 4-1 at Loftus Road last time out and they will be confident of seeing off a Luton Town side which have lost half of their fourteen league outings.

As good as it gets

Nevertheless, the visitors have collected four points from their last two Championship games, a 1-0 win over Cardiff City following on from a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion. Rob Edwards’ side have earned seven points from their last five matches and this is as good as it has got for the side this term. They head to the Riverside Stadium having lost three on the bounce away from home and finding the net a mere four times in their six games on the road, therefore it’s hard to see them getting much for their troubles this weekend.

A corner turned

There’s chance that Luton’s win over Cardiff City is a signal that a corner has been turned but all things considered, it’s unlikely that they will get one over on their hosts at the Riverside. This may well prove to be an evenly-fought affair but we’ll be siding with Middlesbrough to get the job done here and perhaps ease themselves into the play-off berths, depending on other results.

Back Middlesbrough to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/2