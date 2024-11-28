Middlesbrough entertain Hull City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register an account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can claim the very best Middlesbrough versus Hull City odds, as well as the latest Championship free bets and other promotions.

Middlesbrough v Hull City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 30th November 2024

Hull City are in action this weekend for the first time since the departure of former manager Tim Walter and the East Yorkshire side will be desperate to haul themselves out of the relegation zone.

Shown the door

Hull City endured yet another defeat on Tuesday evening – their fourth on the bounce – when losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday and they find themselves third from bottom in the Championship table with just a single goal scored in the last 360 minutes of play. Tim Walter was shown the door on Wednesday after a dreadful start to the campaign during which the Tigers collected just 15 points from 17 league outings and their latest defeat to the Owls means that the East Yorkshire outfit now sit in 22nd position in the Championship standings. As such, City will be desperate to turn things around as soon as possible and end their almost-two-month wait for their fourth league win of 2024/25.

Scoring for fun

Middlesbrough have been scoring for fun this month, a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Coventry City at the start of November being followed by commanding victories over Queens Park Rangers (1-4), Luton Town (5-1) and Oxford United (2-6). This scoring streak came to an abrupt end with a dismal 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening and the Teesside outfit will clearly be aiming for nothing less than three points this weekend as they seek to get their automatic promotion bid firmly back on track.

Gulf too big

As things stand, Middlesbrough sit in sixth position in the Championship table with eight points separating them from the top two and while they have a few injuries to key players and opponents Hull may well feel a boost from a change in management, we envisage the gulf between these two sides being too big and as such, we’ll be siding firmly with the home side in this one.

Back Middlesbrough to win and both teams to score at best odds of 2/1