Manchester United v Bodo Glimt Europa League Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 28th November 2024

At the halfway stage of the league stage of this season’s Europa League campaign, Bodo Glimt surprisingly find themselves above their midweek opponents Manchester United in the standings.

Top eight

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Ipswich Town in their first match under new boss Ruben Amorim, an early opener for Marcus Rashford in the second minute being cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson 41 minutes later. The focus now will be on the Europa League and Amorim will find himself dropping down a level from the top-tier of the European game where his Sporting Lisbon side recently thumped Manchester City to the tune of 4-1. United took four games to get their first victory in the Europa League this term with a 2-0 win over PAOK, this being the first European win in over a year, and they now sit in 15th position in the 36-team league table. Four victories would see them through as one of the top eight but the chances are that they wouldn’t be one of the higher seeds.

Overwhelmed

Bodo Glimt need only beat Lillestrom at home this weekend to secure the Norwegian title, however the side will be overwhelmed right now with three important fixtures in the space of just three days. Kjetil Knutsen’s men were second best to Qarabag in their last Europa League outing but they have reason to be optimistic ahead of their trip to Old Trafford on Thursday evening. Despite being far from their best on the road, Bodo collected four points from their visits to Braga and Union SG although all things considered, a win at the Theatre of Dreams looks rather unlikely given the Red Devils’ home form in this tournament.

Biggest game

This will be Manchester United’s first ever competitive meeting with Norwegian opposition and the home side will be aiming to extend their excellent run of home form in the Europa League with just a single defeat from their last 26 at this venue in the tournament. Bodo aren’t the best on their travels and in what is arguably the biggest game in the club’s history, we don’t expect them to make much of an impression.

