Manchester City v Inter Milan Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Wednesday 18th September 2024

Manchester City and Inter Milan have only locked horns once in European competition – in the 2023 Champions League final – and they do battle for a second time at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

Perfect start

Manchester City and Inter Milan went head-to-head in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final with Rodri scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory which formed part of the Citizens’ historic treble that season. Pep Guardiola’s men have stormed away from the starting blocks in the Premier League this season and are the only top-flight side to still have their 100% record intact after four rounds of fixtures, however they were worked hard by a determined Brentford in their last outing. The Bees went into the lead after just 22 seconds but some excellent finishing from Erling Haaland turned the match on its head and it ended 2-1, the Norwegian bagging a brace and taking his total tally for City to 99 goals in 103 appearances across competitions.

Unbeaten run

Guardiola’s men have extended their amazing unbeaten run on home soil to 46 games (39 wins and 7 draws) and over the next seven days they will gear up for three more home games across three competitions, starting with the Champions League clash with Inter Milan tonight and following this up with Premier League and Carabao Cup meetings with Arsenal and Watford.

Massive double-header

Inter Milan failed to secure their third successive Serie A victory last weekend when they were forced to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Monza and the Italian outfit will need to pick themselves up for a massive double-header with Manchester City. Inter head into this match having suffered just three defeats from their last twenty Champions League outings (11 wins and 6 draws) and they will be going all-out to avenge their 1-0 defeat to City in the final last year.

Evenly-contested

This will almost certainly prove to be an evenly-contested affair between two of the genuine challengers for the Champions League trophy but the exceptional home form of the hosts is hard to ignore. City have been leaking goals of late and this certainly bodes well for the visitors ahead of this midweek encounter, however Haaland has been enjoying some red-hot form this term and should this continue this evening, then the home side should prevail and get their European campaign off to a positive start.

