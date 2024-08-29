Luton Town entertain Queens Park Rangers at Kenilworth Road on Friday evening and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest QPR betting odds and free bets which you can pick up when you register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links on this page.

Luton Town v QPR Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday 30th August 2024

Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers are still in search of their first league win of the campaign and they will go in search of it on Friday evening when they lock horns at Kenilworth Road.

Spirited effort

Luton Town made a spirited effort in their first ever Premier League season and despite the fact that they dropped straight back down to the second tier at the first time of asking, hopes were high that the Hatters would quickly make the transition back into Championship life and get things off to a good start. That hasn’t been the case however and manager Rob Edwards needs to rouse a side which have failed to register a win in their first four competitive outings of the season and which have scored just twice during that time.

Unbeaten run

Queens Park Rangers faced Luton Town at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening, the West London outfit holding Edwards’ men to a 1-1 draw in normal time and going through to the next round after winning the resultant penalty shoot-out. While QPR have failed to win any of their opening four Championship matches, they head into this back on the back of a four-game unbeaten run across competitions although they haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last five.

Pivotal

This will be Luton Town’s first home game since the opening weekend of the campaign and they will look to turn this to their advantage here. Indeed, this could prove pivotal to the outcome in this one and while QPR will certainly pose a threat to the home side, we envisage Rob Edwards’ men coming through with a hard-fought victory.

