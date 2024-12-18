Luton Town and Derby County do battle at Kenilworth Road on Friday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Luton Town versus Derby County odds and Championship free bets, ahead of this clash.

Luton Town v Derby County Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 20th December 2024

Derby County and Luton Town will both be looking to provide their respective sets of fans with some festive cheer when they do battle at Kenilworth Road in the opening Championship game of the weekend on Friday evening.

Miserable start

Luton Town finished their one and only Premier League campaign in 18th position at the end of last season and dropped down to the Championship as a result, however far from competing in the upper echelons of the second tier as many expected, the Hatters have failed to live up to pre-season expectations. A sobering 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon was the continuation of a miserable start to the season and as the mid-way point of the season fast approaches, Rob Edwards’ troops sit down in 19th position in the league standings with 22 points to their name. No less than 18 of these points have been earned at Kenilworth Road however and this will give the Hatters hope that they can add to this total when Derby County come to town on Friday.

Walk in the park

Derby County have had a torrid few weeks in the Championship this but the East Midlands side halted their six-game winless run in emphatic fashion with a convincing 4-0 thumping of Portsmouth last time out, thus sending themselves up to 14th position in the standings, seven points above the drop zone. Nevertheless, even though Luton Town have been less than impressive this term, the Rams won’t be expecting a walk in the park at Kenilworth Road, especially since they have won just one of their eleven Championship matches away from home.

Formidable opponent

Despite struggling to get going this term, Luton Town are a formidable opponent in front of their own home fans and with Derby County being poor on their travels this term, we’ll be siding firmly with the Hatters to get the job done on Friday evening.

Back Luton Town to win and both teams to score at best odds of 4/1