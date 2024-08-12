Luton Town entertain Burnley at Kenilworth Road tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Luton Town free bets which you can claim simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Luton Town v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Luton Town and Burnley launch their 2024/25 Championship campaigns when they do battle at Kenilworth Road, both sides looking to swiftly return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Defensive Crisis

Luton Town and Burnley both dropped down from the Premier League at the end of last season and the Hatters head into their opening game of the season with something of a defensive crisis. Several key players are sidelined for this meeting with the Clarets but the home side are still favourites with the bookmakers to come out on top here. Nevertheless, the Clarets enjoy a solid head-to-head record with Luton Town and have won in each of their last four visits to this venue, therefore this could be a very evenly-fought encounter.

Carlton Morris

Carlton Morris is very much a key player for the hosts, a striker who manages to combine a great physical presence with simply being in the right place at the right time. In front of goal he is a constant threat and he is very much a well rounded forward with a capacity to link up play effectively and hold up the ball. We envisage him making his mark on this game and he represents solid value at 8/15 to make Over 0.5 shots on target.

Elijah Adebayo

This should bring Elijah Adebayo nicely into the frame, the forward a little below Carlton on shots averages last season with one per game but showing plenty of promise for the season ahead. He too represents great value on the ‘Over 0.5 Shots on Target’ market at 11/10 best odds.

Lyle Foster

Considering that Luton Town will be vulnerable at the back thanks to their defensive injury list, Burnley forward Lyle Foster should be presented with opportunities in this match. The player is more than capable of finding plenty of space and getting in some shots, even against some of the more solid defences. He will find more openings than usual here and with an average of 0.8 shots on target in each game for the Clarets in 2023/24, we’ll be siding him to make over 0.5 shots on target at Kenilworth Road at best odds of 4.6, completing a nice treble on this encounter.

Luton Town v Burnley Bet Builder Tips

8/15 – Carlton Morris Over 0.5 Shots on Target

11/10 – Elijah Adebayo Over 0.5 Shots on Target

4/6 – Lyle Foster Over 0.5 Shots on Target