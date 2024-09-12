Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool return from the international break for what should on paper be a relatively simple assignment against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon and you can add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured betting sites for football where you can claim some great Liverpool v Nottingham Forest betting odds and free bet offers.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Betting Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 14th September 2024

Liverpool demolished Manchester United to the tune of 3-0 in their final outing before the international break and they will look to keep the momentum going when they entertain Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Third straight win

A Luis Diaz brace and one from Mohamed Sabah were the goals that condemned Manchester United to another defeat and piled the pressure even further on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag before the international break. This was Liverpool’s third straight league win of their league campaign and it keeps them glued to Manchester City at the top of the table, both sides sitting level on nine points with a goal difference of seven apiece.

Yet to concede

The Reds have yet to concede a goal in their 2024/25 Premier League campaign and manager Arne Slot could find his name in the record books with a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, no Liverpool boss having overseen four clean sheets in the first four games of the Premier League season. The Reds haven’t lost at home immediately following an international break since September 2014 when Aston Villa claimed all three points and this bodes well ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Yet to taste defeat

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their three league games this season but with the spoils being shared in the other two, they have yet to taste defeat. Indeed, having edged past relegated Burnley on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign, the Tricky Trees have gone unbeaten in four top-flight encounters while winning their last three away from the City Ground. Nevertheless, against Liverpool they have lost the last three meetings and they haven’t won at Anfield since 1969 when Bill Shankly was in charge on Merseyside.

Weaknesses

This is early days in Slot’s reign at Anfield but it’s hard to pinpoint any real weaknesses in his squad, therefore we envisage the home side having no real problem in breaking down their opponents this weekend. The international break likely won’t have disrupted Liverpool’s momentum all that much and the chances are that Slot’s 100% record will continue with a win-to-nil on home soil.

Liverpool to win-to-nil at best odds of 6/5