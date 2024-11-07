Liverpool entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very best Liverpool versus Aston Villa odds and free bets which you can claim when registering with any of Nour featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Liverpool v Aston Villa Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Saturday 9th November 2024

Aston Villa will look to bounce back from their surprise Champions League defeat to Club Brugge when they face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Top of the table

Heading into the fourth round of Champions League fixtures, Aston Villa were sitting proudly at the summit of the 36-team table with wins over BSC Young Boys, Bayern Munich and Bologna. Nevertheless, they found themselves on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline against Club Brugge after skipper Tyrone Mings picked the ball up after a goal kick had been taken and gave his side’s opponents a penalty, which they duly slotted home. This was Villa’s third defeat on the bounce across competitions and it certainly doesn’t bode well ahead of their weekend rip to Merseyside. Indeed, the Villans have lost each of their last nine away games against teams in the top two of the Premier League and their recent record against the Reds is far from impressive, the West Midlands side failing to win any of their last eight meetings.

Running defences ragged

Following a convincing 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday evening, Liverpool sit two points clear at the top of the Champions League table while they also enjoy a two point cushion at the summit of the Premier League table after ten rounds of fixtures. Arne Slot’s men have now gone twelve games without defeat across competitions with eleven wins during that time, while their midweek European victory was their sixth straight win on home soil. The Reds have scored at least two times in each of these wins and while Villa will be asking questions of the home side’s backline on Saturday, the Reds have been running defences ragged at this venue of late and we envisage them remaining at the summit of the table as we head into the international break.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 13/8