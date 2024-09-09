The 2024/24 League Two campaign is now well underway and as such, now is a great time to check out the very best League Two odds and free bet offers which you can find by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

League Two Odds: Who will win promotion in 2024/25?

Update: 09.09.24

Things are hotting-up in League Two with just two points separating top spot from fifth position in the table. Doncaster Rovers currently lead the way but who will be in the frame for promotion when the season draws to a close?

League Two is always a hugely competitive division and there’s nothing to suggest that this won’t be the case in 2024/25. Doncaster Rovers and Notts County have both got off to excellent starts with just a single defeat between them from their opening five league outings, however who are the favourites for promotion at the end of the campaign?

Doncaster Rovers – 6/5 for Promotion

After five rounds of league fixtures, Doncaster Rovers sit in pole position in the League Two table with their five games returning four wins and just a single defeat. As things stand, the South Yorkshire outfit sit one point clear of second-placed Notts County and the bookmakers go a best price of 6/5 that they win promotion to League One at the end of the season.

Chesterfield – 13/8 for Promotion

2023/24 National League champions Chesterfield sit way down in ninth position in the League Two table after five rounds of fixtures but despite the fact that they have managed just two league wins thus far, the bookies make them second favourites to win promotion, mainly on account that newly-promoted National League sides generally challenge for promotion in their first season back in the Football League.

MK Dons – 15/8 for Promotion

MK Dons haven’t been especially impressive thus far this season and they currently sit in 14th position in the division with two wins and three defeats from their five League Two outings. The Dons have won two of their last three however – including a notable 3-0 win over newly-relegated Carlisle United – and the bookies believe that they will be very much in the mix for promotion towards the end of the campaign.

Update: 20.08.24

The 2024/25 League Two campaign is now underway and three sides have hit the ground running with maximum points hauls from their opening two games, however who will occupy the promotion places at the end of the season?

Chesterfield – 7/4

2023/24 National League champions Chesterfield launched their 2024/25 League Two campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Swindon Town but they sprung into life in their second league outing, the Spirites demolishing Crewe Alexandra to the tune of 5-0 at Gresty Road, a perfect response to their disappointing first round EFL Cup defeat to Derby County a few days earlier. Chesterfield are sitting in fourth position in the league table and they are currently favourites to win a second successive promotion to League One at a best price at 7/4.

Gillingham – 9/5

Gillingham made mincemeat of newly-relegated Carlisle United in their League Two opener, the Kent outfit sending the Cumbrians back home with their tails between their legs with a 4-1 win. This was followed by a more modest 1-0 win away to Morecambe in their next league outing and the Gills currently sit in second position in the division, the bookmakers going 9/5 that they win promotion to the third tier at the end of the campaign.

Doncaster Rovers – 9/5

Doncaster Rovers opened their 2024/25 account with an excellent 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley, however their next league outing ended in disappointment at Newport County when the South Yorkshire side came off second best to the tune of 3-1. After two rounds of fixtures, Rivers sit in ninth position in the league table but the bookmakers make them doing second-favourites alongside Gillingham to win promotion to League One at the end of the season.

Update: 22.05.24

Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town won automatic promotion into League One at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and they will be joined in the third tier by Crawley Town who won their play-off final tie with Crewe Alexander to the tune of 2-0, however who will make the jump at the end of 2024/25?

Chesterfield Town – 7/4

Chesterfield Town won the National League at a canter last season with twelve points separating them from second-placed Barnet and they have been installed as one of the favourites to win a second promotion up to League One at the end of 2024/25. The Spireites dropped points in just 15 of their 46 league outings last term and they are 7/4 to make the jump next season and 8/1 to go up as champions.

MK Dons – 7/4

Having finished in fourth position at the end of the regular League Two campaign, MK Dons failed to make it through the play-offs when they lost 8-1 on aggregate to eventual play-off winners Crawley Town in the semi-final. Nevertheless, the Dons are expected to once again feature in the promotion contenders next season with the bookmakers going 7/4 that they make the jump up to League One and 8/1 that they go up as champions.

Gillingham – 9/4

Gillingham finished in twelfth position at the end of the 2023/24 League Two campaign but they are expected to be one of the stronger sides next season. The Gills struggled with some poor form in the latter stages of the campaign with wins in just 2 of their last eleven league outings but prior to that they had been enjoying some solid results. The bookies go 9/4 that the Kent side win promotion next season while they are a 10/1 shot to win the League Two title.

Carlisle United – 11/4

Having achieved promotion to League One at the end of 2022/23 via the play-offs, Carlisle United dropped straight back down to the fourth tier on the back of a thoroughly disappointing campaign during which they won just 7 of their 46 league outings. The Cumbrians are one of the favourites to win promotion at the end of the season at odds of 11/4 while they are 12/1 to go up as champions.

Update: 04.04.24

The 2023/24 League Two campaign will soon draw to a close and while league leaders Stockport County are closing in on the title and automatic promotion to the third tier, Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United are in real danger of dropping down into the National League.

Promotion Battle

At the top end of the League Two table, last season’s beaten play-off finalists Stockport look set to swap places with their victors Carlisle United who are sitting firmly at the foot of League One. The Hatters have been one of the frontrunners since the early stages of the campaign and while they have endured a couple of slip-ups along the way, they now enjoy a four point lead over second-placed Mansfield Town in the battle for the title.

Mansfield sit second in the table and while they are level on points with third-placed Wrexham as things stand, they have played one game less than the North Wales outfit and two less than fourth-placed MK Dons who are two points further back in the league table.

League Two Promotion Best Odds

1/200 – Stockport County

1/33 – Mansfield Town

1/10 – Wrexham

11/10 – MK Dons

11/5 – Barrow

League Two Title Best Odds

4/11 – Stockport County

7/2 – Mansfield Town

14/1 – Wrexham

Relegation Battle

At the bottom end of the League Two table, Forest Green Rovers are propping up the rest of the division, the Gloucestershire outfit having won just nine of their 41 league games thus far. As things stand they sit just two points behind 23rd-placed Colchester United but the latter have two games-in-hand to their advantage. Indeed, Colchester have three games-in-hand over third-bottom side Sutton United with just a single point separating the two sides.

League Two relegation Best Odds

1/8 – Forest Green Rovers

1/3 – Sutton United

3/1 – Colchester United

11/2 – Grimsby

Update: 14.03.24

League Two has once again proven to be hugely competitive with many sides still in the hunt for automatic promotion to the third tier and a handful of strugglers battling against dropping down to the National league.

Stockport County were setting the pace in League Two since the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign but they have now dropped down to third position, albeit with two games-in-hand over top two sides Mansfield Town and Wrexham. At the opposite end of the division, the chances are that Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers will be in a two-way battle to avoid finishing bottom of the pile.

Promotion Favourites

Mansfield Town

1/25 for promotion

7/5 for the title

Having taken maximum points in three of their previous four league outings, Mansfield Town slipped up on Tuesday evening when losing 2-1 at Tranmere Rovers. Nevertheless, the Stags remain at the summit of the League Two table with two points separating them from second-placed Wrexham and three from third-placed Stockport County who enjoy two games-in-hand. Mansfield have lost less games (six) than any other fourth tier side and the bookies now make them favourites for both the title and promotion at 7/5 and 1/25 respectively.

Stockport County

1/20 for promotion

6/4 for the title

Stockport County have only played one competitive match since the start of March (1-0 win over Newport Countyand they have dropped down to third position in the league table after dominating for much of the campaign. The Hatters do enjoy two games-in-hand over each of the top two sides and victory in these would send them back into pole position, however in the betting they have slipped in the ‘winner’ and ‘promotion’ markets at best odds of 6/4 and 1/20 respectively.

Wrexham

1/5 for promotion

5/1 for the title

Few League Two sides have been more talked about than Wrexham this season and they remain very much in the hunt for automatic promotion at the end of the season. The North Wales side dropped points when drawing 0-0 at home to Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening but they are odds-on for promotion to League One at a best price of 1/5.

To Finish Bottom

Sutton United

1/20 to finish bottom

Sutton United now sit five points adrift at the foot of the League Two table, their winless run being extended to three games with a 1-0 defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening. The South London outfit have won just one of their last sixteen across competitions and the bookies go a best price of 1/20 that they finish at the foot of the table and drop down to the National League at the end of the campaign.

Forest Green Rovers

4/9 to finish bottom

Forest Green Rovers have grabbed themselves a couple of lifelines in recent outings with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Walsall and Bradford City, these wins enough to lift them above Colchester United and into 22nd position in the League Two table. Nevertheless, Colchester enjoy two games-in-hand over Rovers and the bookies make Forest Green second favourites to finish at the foot of the table at a best price of 4/9.

14.02.24

The race for promotion from League Two is hotting up and it remains to be seen who makes the jump into the third tier at the end of the campaign.

Stockport County have been the dominant force in this season’s League Two campaign and they deservedly sit at the summit of the division as we fast approach the business end of the season. Mansfield Town, Crewe Alexander, Wrexham and Barrow remain hot on their heels and these sides will be hopeful of hauling themselves into League One at the end of the season while at the opposite end of the division, Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers are battling hard to escape the relegation zone.

Stockport County

1/16 for promotion

6/5 for the title

Stockport County failed to win promotion at the play-off final stage at the end of last season, losing on penalties to Carlisle United at Wembley. Nevertheless, they have been a dominant force in the fourth tier this season and currently sit at the summit of the League Two table after 31 rounds of fixtures. The Hatters slipped up when losing 1-3 at home to fellow promotion-hopefuls Crewe Alexander on Tuesday evening however and their lead at the summit of the division is now just a single point.

Mansfield Town

1/16 for promotion

2/1 for the title

Mansfield Town enjoyed their biggest league win in their history when they demolished Harrogate Town to the tune of 9-2 on Tuesday evening, this result lifting them to within a single point of League Two leaders Stockport County who lost to Crewe that same evening. This victory has thrown the League Two title race wide open and the Stags are now level in the market with the Hatters on the promotion front and just 2/1 to finish in pole position.

Wrexham

4/11 for promotion

6/1 for the title

Wrexham are almost certainly the most talked about League Two side at the moment thanks to their connection to actor Ryan Reynolds. The North Wales side hauled themselves out of the National League at the end of last season and are flying high in fourth position in League Two right now, the side two points behind third-placed Crewe Alexander but with two games-in-hand over the Cheshire side. The bookmakers go a best price of 4/11 that Wrexham win promotion and 6/1 that they make it into the third tier as champions at the end of the season.

Relegation Favourites

Sutton United

1/7 for relegation

Sutton United sit at the foot of the League Two table after 32 rounds of league fixtures and thus far they have only managed four wins during this time. The South London side are relative newcomer to the Football League but as things stand, they are odds-on favourites at a best price of 1/7 to drop back down to the fifth tier of the English game at the end of 2023/24.

Forest Green Rovers

1/3 for relegation

Forest Green currently reside in 23rd position in the League Two table and as things stand they are just a single point and one position above bottom side Sutton United with one game in hand. They have only managed five wins whilst on league duty this term and the leading betting sites go a general 1/3 that they find themselves plying their trade in the National league next term.

01.08.23

The 2023/24 season is about to get underway and we take a look at the main contenders for promotion and relegation in League Two..

Wrexham and Notts County lifted themselves up from the National league while Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and MK Dons came down from league One.

National League champions Wrexham were immediately installed as 4/5 favourites to make it two successive promotions at the end of 2023/24 while last season’s beaten play-off finalists Stockport County are second in the betting at a best price of 2/1.

Crawley Town managed to avoid the drop at the end of 2022/23 but they have installed as one of the favourites for relegation this coming season, along with newly-relegated side Morecambe.

Promotion Favourites

Wrexham

5/6 for promotion

7/2 for the title

Wrexham lifted the 2022/23 National League title in impressive fashion, the North Wales outfit having amassed 111 points from their 46 league outings. The Robins lost just three times whilst in league action last season and they have immediately been installed as firm favourites to storm right through League Two and into the third tier at the first time of asking, most firms going just 7/2 that they go up as champions.

Stockport County

11/8 for promotion

13/2 for the title

Despite taking the lead at Wembley two months ago, Stockport County lost their play-off final against northern rivals Carlisle United with penalties being needed to separate the two sides. The Hatters finished fourth in the final League Two table after a strong finish to the campaign and the leading UK betting sites make them second favourites for promotion in 2023/24 at general odds of 2/1.

Notts County

7/4 for promotion

7/1 for the title

Notts County amassed 107 points from their 46 league games last season but amazingly this still wasn’t enough to secure for them the National League title, four points separating them from winners Wrexham at the close of play. Instead they were forced to negotiate the play-offs which they successfully achieved and having lost just three times whilst in league action in 2022/23, they are third favourites to make another leap at the end of the new season.

Relegation Favourites

Crawley Town

3/1 for relegation

Crawley Town managed to avoid relegation last season with just three points separating them from the bottom two at the close of the campaign. The West Sussex outfit won just 11 of their 46 league outings throughout 2022/23 with 22 defeats during that time and they have been installed as 3/1 favourites (some bookies going as low as 2/1) to drop down into the National League at the end of 2023/24.

Morecambe

4/1 for relegation

Morecambe hauled themselves into League via the play-offs at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and while they managed to avoid the drop the following season, they succumbed to relegation at the end of 2022/23 having finished just a single point away from safety. The Shrimps managed just 10 wins from their 46 League One outings last term and they are fancied to suffer a second successive relegation in 2023/24, the bookies going best odds of 4/1 that this p[roves to be the case.

Harrogate Town

9/2 for relegation

Harrogate Town lost just one of their last ten games last season and thus ensured their survival in the Football League for another season, however this solid run came on the back of what was a disappointing season for the North Yorkshire side. Town lost 18 of their 46 league games throughout 2022/23 with just 12 wins during that time and they are general 9/2 third favourites to drop down into the National league at the end of the season.