Kilmarnock v Motherwell Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 8th January 2025

Top six contenders Motherwell will look to pile more misery on relegation-threatened Kilmarnock when the two sides go head-to-head at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Underwhelming

Having finished the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign in fourth position in the league standings, Kilmarnock have been enduring a hugely underwhelming season thus far. Indeed, as we head into the second half of the campaign, the Ayrshire outfit sit in tenth position in the table with their 22 Premiership outings returning 10 defeats, 6 draws and six wins. Indeed, Kilmarnock have won just once in their opening 13 matches across competitions, a dismal streak which saw them dumped out of the Europa League qualifiers and UEFA Conference League qualifiers as well as fail to manage a win in the top-flight. Manager Derek McInnes steered his men to their first league win of the campaign when they overcame Dundee 3-2 on Matchday 7, a welcome result which was the first of three wins in four games.

Inconsistency

Motherwell have enjoyed a solid first half of the 2024/25 campaign and they head into this clash in fifth position in the Premiership standings with 9 wins, 3 draws and nine defeats from their opening 21 games. Inconsistency has been holding the Steelmen back so far but a 2-0 victory over fourth-placed Aberdeen in their last outing will have boosted confidence.

Improvement

Kilmarnock have been showing signs of improvement in recent outings but they will be up against a Motherwell outfit which will have had their confidence boosted by their 2-0 win last time out. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the visitors to grind out a narrow victory on the road on Wednesday evening.

