Juventus v Benfica Champions League Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 29th January 2025

Juventus entertain Benfica on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in a crucial UEFA Champions League fixture at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 UK time.

Current Form:

Juventus: The Bianconeri have experienced a mixed run of form recently. In their last 15 matches across all competitions, they have secured 5 wins, 9 draws, and suffered 1 loss. Notably, their home performance has been stronger, with 4 wins out of 8 matches. They have scored a total of 22 goals while conceding 12 during this period.

Head-to-Head:

The most recent encounter between these two teams took place on October 25, 2022, where Benfica emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over Juventus. Historically, matches between these sides have been competitive, often featuring multiple goals.

Team News:

Juventus: As of the latest updates, Juventus have been dealing with several injuries. Key players like Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba, and Ángel Di María have faced fitness issues in the past. However, it’s essential to check the latest team news closer to the match for current injury statuses.

Prediction:

Considering both teams’ current form and past encounters, this match is anticipated to be closely contested. Juventus will aim to capitalize on their home advantage, while Benfica will look to maintain their strong away performance. A draw seems a plausible outcome, but given the attacking prowess of both sides, a high-scoring game is also possible.

