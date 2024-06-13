Jadon Sancho Next Club Betting Odds

Manchester United want to offload exiled winger Jadon Sancho, therefore now is a great time to check out the very best Jadon Sancho next club betting odds which you can find by registering with any of our featured UK bookmakers using the links provided.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload exiled winger Jadon Sancho, however where might the player be plying his trade at the end of the summer transfer window?

Out of favour

After falling out of favour with Erik Ten Hag following disagreements with the Manchester United boss, Jadon Sancho was exiled from the club and spent the latter half of 2023/24 with former employers Borussia Dortmund whom he assisted in their quest to make it all the way to the Champions League final. Following United’s announcement that Erik Ten Hag won’t be leaving this summer, the chances of Sancho also remaining at Old Trafford this summer look rather bleak and reports indicate that a £40 million price tag has been placed on him.

Leading the race

Many clubs will be fighting to secure the 24-year-old’s signature but Borussia Dortmund are leading the race with the bookmakers going a best price of 3/2 that he ends up with the beaten Champions League finalists. Sancho made a start in eleven Bundesliga matches for Dortmund and he featured in eight Champions League matches, including the final where he played for almost the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Willing to cough up

Sancho was sold by Dortmund to Manchester United for £73 million in 2021 and the Red Devils are eager to recoup at least part of this hefty investment by asking £40 million for the winger. Whether the Yellow and Blacks are willing to cough up this amount remains to be seen and other contenders which could be interested in forking out include PSG at 12/1 and Chelsea at 16/1.

3/2 – Borussia Dortmund

11/4 – Stay at Manchester United

12/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

16/1 – Chelsea

16/1 – Any Saudi Club