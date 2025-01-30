Ipswich Town play host to fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you may benefit from the very latest Ipswich Town versus Southampton odds and best Premier League free bets, ahead of this match.

Ipswich Town v Southampton Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 1st February 2025

Southampton sit firmly at the bottom of the Premier League table with ten points separating them from second-bottom side Ipswich Town ahead of their meeting at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

It’s inevitable that Southampton are going to be plying their trade in the Championship next season, the Saints sitting ten points adrift at the foot of the league standings. With just a single win from their 23 league outings, the south coast outfit have amassed a mere six points thus far whilst on Premier League duty and even a win over Ipswich Town – while welcome – would do relatively to help their cause.

Having been hit for six against Manchester City last time out, Ipswich Town are also in the danger zone although they are just one point from safety. With just three league wins to their name, the Tractor Boys can at least be confident of success here.

Recent Form:

Ipswich Town: The Tractor Boys have struggled recently, securing only one point from their last four matches and failing to score in their previous two outings. Their offensive challenges are evident, having netted just 21 goals this season, making them the third-lowest scorers in the league.

Southampton: The Saints' season has been even more challenging. They are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table with a mere six points from 23 games. Their recent form includes six consecutive losses, with a notable 3-1 defeat to Manchester United where they initially led but couldn't maintain their advantage.

Head-to-Head:

In their recent encounters, Ipswich have had the upper hand. Last season, they achieved a double over Southampton in the Championship, winning 1-0 at St. Mary’s and 3-2 at Portman Road. Earlier this season, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s.

Team News:

Ipswich Town: Key players Sam Szmodics and Conor Chaplin are expected to miss the upcoming match due to injuries. Additionally, Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Key players Sam Szmodics and Conor Chaplin are expected to miss the upcoming match due to injuries. Additionally, Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Southampton: The Saints are hopeful for the return of Ross Stewart and Jack Stephens, though their availability remains uncertain. Tyler Dibling is confirmed to be sidelined for this fixture.

Prediction:

Given the current form and injury concerns of both teams, this match is anticipated to be a closely contested battle. Ipswich’s home advantage and recent favorable results against Southampton might give them a slight edge. However, considering both teams’ struggles in front of goal, a low-scoring draw could be a plausible outcome.

