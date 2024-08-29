Ipswich Town entertain Fulham at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can enjoy the very best Ipswich Town versus Fulham betting odds and latest free bet offers on this weekend clash.

Ipswich Town v Fulham Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 31st August 2024

Having come unstuck against two of the Premier League powerhouses in their opening two Premier League outings of the season, newly-promoted Ipswich Town face a somewhat friendlier fixture when they entertain Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Winning trail

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town couldn’t have been handed a tougher opening two games in their first season back in the Premier League, the Tractor Boys coming off second best to Liverpool at home (0-2) and Manchester City away (4-1). The East Anglians were also sent packing from the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to League Two side AFC Wimbledon and with three back-to-back defeats to their name, Kieran McKenna’s men will be desperate to get onto the winning trail. Ipswich have never before opened a top-flight campaign with three straight losses and as such, they will be going all-out to ensure that history isn’t made at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Upper hand

Fulham opened their 2024/25 account with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to score the only goal in the 87th minute. Nevertheless, the Cottagers bounced back with a 2-1 win over newsboys Leicester City and a midweek Carabao Cup 2-0 win at Birmingham City in their last outing. The West London side haven’t managed wins in at least two of their first three matches in a top-flight campaign since 2008/09 and they will be bidding to put this 16-year streak to an end in East Anglia this weekend. The Cottagers have the upper hand in terms of recent head-to-heads with wins in each of their last six competitive meetings and there’s every reason to believe that they will have the upper hand once again this weekend.

Worthy winners

McKenna’s men have been far from solid at the back and there will a great many gaps which Fulham will be only too happy to exploit here should they adopt a somewhat risky approach. Marco Silva’s side were worthy winners over Leicester City last weekend and we expect the visitors to prolong Ipswich Town’s wait for their first Premier League points of the campaign.

Back Fulham to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/2