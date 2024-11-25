Hull City entertain Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Tuesday evening and as such, why not add to the excitement of this clash by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites and taking advantage of the many Championship free bets as well as the very best Hull City versus Sheffield Wednesday odds.

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 26th November 2024

Struggling Hull City will be going all-out to avoid a fourth successive defeat when they entertain Sheffield Wednesday at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Relegation zone

Hull City find themselves sitting in the relegation zone, their sixteen Championship outings returning seven defeats, six draws and just three wins. Just four points separate them from bottom side Queens Park Rangers as things stand and Tim Walter’s men are without a win in the Championship since they beat QPR on 1st October. The Tigers only just missed out on a Championship play-off berth last season when finishing in seventh position, however this time around they are struggling to find their feet and there are real relegation concerns surrounding the club at the moment.

Single win

Sheffield Wednesday shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City at the weekend, the Owls sitting relatively comfortably in 15th position in the Championship table. Danny Rohl’s men have collected 19 points thus far, their sixteen league outings returning seven defeats, four draws and five wins, while they have managed just a single win from their last four Championship matches.

Room for improvement

The South Yorkshire side finished in 20th position in the Championship table at the close of last season and as such, there was plenty of room for improvement in the new campaign. Thus far there have been a few positive signs in the earlier stages of the season and there’s every reason to believe that the Owls will manage something from this outing.

Low scoring

Sheffield Wednesday have hardly impressed on their travels this season with just two wins from their last seven, while Hull City have managed just two points from their last four home games. The Tigers are looking out of their depth this term and as such, we’ll be siding with the visitors to take a maximum points haul in what looks set to be a low-scoring encounter.

Back Sheffield Wednesday to win 1-0 at best odds of 9/1