How to Bet on the 2024 European Championships

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

The 2024 European Championships are almost upon us with the action from Germany getting underway later this month and you can grab yourself the very best Euro 2024 Free Bets simply by registering a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites ahead of the tournament.

How to Bet on the 2024 European Championships

We’re all looking forward to an epic summer of football with the 2024 European Championships about to get underway in Germany and many believe that Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions can go all the way and lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

While Euro 2024 gets underway on 14th June when hosts Germany entertain Scotland at the Allianz Arena, the Three Lions begin their summer adventures when they lock horns with Serbia in a group in which many supporters believe that their side can finish top. Denmark and Slovenia complete Group C and the final qualifying berths could be wide open.

England’s preparations for the competition continued when they thumped Bosnia and Herzegovina to the tune of 3-0 at St James’ Park last night (Monday, 3rd June) with Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane all adding their names to the scoresheet. The Three Lions face Iceland in their closing pre-tournament outing before manager Gareth Southgate selects his final 26 for the competition.

The bookmakers have made England favourites to win Euro 2024 in the odds for the 2024 European Championships, while France, Germany and Spain complete the top four in the betting. The exciting news for punters is that the leading bookmakers are offering some amazing free bet offers which you can use on the key games in the competition, including those involving England. Here are some of the best free bet offers available to customers who register a new account using the links provided.

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £40

Register a new betting account with William Hill and you can land yourself £40 in free bets which you can use on the 2024 European Championships. William Hill are one of the leading UK betting sites which a mammoth range of football betting markets and some very competitive odds.

Free Bet Basic T&Cs: #ad. 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. www.begambleaware.org

BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £30

BetVictor consistently offer some of the very best betting odds on an extremely wide range of football betting markets and as we approach the start of the 2024 European Championships, you can grab yourself £30 in free bet bonus funds when you register with BetVictor using the links provided and deposit/wager an initial £10 or more, subject to terms and conditions.

Free Bet Basic T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Ladbrokes – Bet £5 Get £20

Ladbrokes are one of the most instantly recognisable brands in the betting world and they offer players a massive range of football betting markets. They always pull out all nthe stops ahead of major international competitions and Euro 2024 is no different. Register with Ladbrokes using the links on this page and enjoy a free bet bonus worth £20 when you deposit and wager an initial £5 or more.

Free Bet Basic T&Cs:18+ New UK+IRE customers. Paypal and certain deposit types and bet types excluded. Min £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 4 days on sports, stake not returned, restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. 18+, Please Gamble Responsibly and www.gambleAware.org

Euro 2024 Best Bookmaker Betting Odds