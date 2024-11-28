Heidenheim entertain Chelsea in the UEFA Europa Conference League tonight and as such, why not register a new betting account today with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can indulge yourself with the very best Conference League free bets and best Heidenheim versus Chelsea odds, ahead of this match.

Heidenheim v Chelsea Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 28th November 2024

Heidenheim and Chelsea have both enjoyed perfect starts to their respective continental adventures and they will do battle this evening at the Trainingsgelande an der Voith-Arena.

Perfect start

Since being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United at the fourth round stage last month, Chelsea have bounced back with a four-game unbeaten run which culminated in a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend. Enzo Maresca’s men currently sit in third position in the Premier League standings with just a single point separating them from second-placed Manchester City, however they will turn their attention to European matters tonight as they look to continue their perfect start to the Europa Conference League.

Second string

A second-string Blues outfit made headlines earlier this month when they annihilated Armenian outfit Noah to the tune of 8-0 and Maresca’s men head into tonight’s clash having found the back of the net sixteen times in their three outings in the competition thus far, twice as many as second-placed Legia Warsaw.

Level on points

When he took the reins at Heidenheim back in 2007, coach Frank Schmidt started that his principal aim was to lift the side into the second tier of the German football pyramid, however his men now find themselves up against two-time European champions Chelsea in a major European competition. Indeed, the German side have enjoyed a perfect start to the tournament with back-to-back wins over Ljubljana, Pafos and Heart of Midlothian, these victories leaving them level on points with Conference League leaders Chelsea.

Excitement

Only ten years on from sitting at the third level of German football, Heidenheim are preparing themselves for a meeting with one of the biggest names in world football and while Enzo Maresca will field second string side here, the excitement of the home fans will be huge, even if a defeat is very much on the cards for the hosts.

Back Chelsea to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/4