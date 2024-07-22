The 2024 Open Championship is now out of the way, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the best golf odds, offers and best free bets which you can claim today simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the exclusive links provided.

Golf Open Championship Odds: Xander Schaufelle lifts Claret Jug

Update: 22.07.24

Champion Golfer of the Year

Xander Schaufelle took 28 starts to clinch his first major championship but a mere two more to claim a second. The American has enjoyed an excellent season and it has just got a whole lot better as he became Champion Golfer of the Year with at 9 under for a two strike win over Billy Horschel and Justin Rose at Royal Troon. Schaufelle how holds both the Wanamaker Trophy and the Claret Jug, while he heads into this year’s Paris Olympics as defending gold medalist from the 2020 edition in Tokyo. He joins the likes of Brooks Koepka, Paul Harrington, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in the list of players with multiple trophies in a single season since 2000.

Disappointment for Woods

For Woods, the Open Championship proved to be extremely tough and he has since announced that he intends to take a break from golf from competitive golf for the time being. Woods’ participation in the competition came to a premature conclusion on Friday when he came in at 14 over par through 36 holes and missed the cut by a considerable distance. His future has been much debated of late and some have suggested that the 48-year-old should call time on his professional career. Nevertheless, Woods clearly has other ideas and Royal Troon was his fifth start of 2024, following on from the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open as well as the Genesis Invitational.

18.07.24

The 2024 Open Championship got underway earlier today with the world’s top golfers now doing battle in the 152nd edition of the prestigious contest at Royal Troon.

152nd Open Championship

One of the finest courses in Scotland is currently playing host to 158 hopefuls in the 152nd Open Championship where they will compete for the prestigious Claret Jug and the title ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’. The 2023 renewal was won by 100/1 shot Brian Harman and the defending champion will be battling hard to keep hold of his title, however he will have his work cut-out against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and of course Rory McIlroy.

Four days of golfing action

The Open Championship got underway today (Thursday, 18th July 2024) and it takes place at Royal Troon course in Ayrshire, Scotland. This is the only major not to be played in the USA and it continues for four days, until Sunday, 21st July.

Favourites

World Number One Scottie Scheffler is currently a 6/1 shot to win the 2024 Open Championship, while Rory McIlroy is next in the betting at 9/1. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa complete the top four in the market at best odds of 14/1 and 18/1 respectively. Scheffler will be looking for his seventh win of the season, having already bagged a major in the form of the Masters with a four strike lead over Ludvig Aberg.

Golf Open Championship Odds

5/1 – Scottie Scheffler

9/1 – Rory McIlroy

14/1 – Xander Schauffele

18/1 – Collin Morikawa

18/1 – Ludvig Aberg

20/1 – Bryson DeChambeau