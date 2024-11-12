France entertain Israel in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening and as such, why not register with any of our featured UK betting sites today and take advantage of the very best France versus Israel UEFA Nations League odds and free bet offers ahead of this clash.

France v Israel Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Thursday 14th November 2024

France will be looking to boost their chances of finishing at the summit of League A Group 2 when they entertain Israel in the UEFA Nations League at the Stade de France on Thursday evening.

Since suffering a 3-1 defeat to Italy in their UEFA Nations League opener, France have responded in fine fashion with subsequent victories over Belgium (home and away) and Israel. Les Bleus are currently ranked second in the FIFA world rankings and the 2021 Nations League winners sit in second position in their group behind table-topping Italy who they face in what could be a pivotal closing match on Sunday.

Should they avoid defeat on Thursday evening against Israel, France will secure a place in the last eight of the tournament of Belgium fail to get the better of Italy in their penultimate group match. Nevertheless, Les Bleus will be at risk of dropping into the relegation play-offs if they lose to Israel and Belgium beat the Italians.

Israel have struggled in this season’s Nations League campaign with defeats in all-but-one of their four outings in the competition and they currently sit rooted to the foot of their group table. Should they lose to France on Thursday evening or if Belgium win against Italy, the Sky-Blue and Whites will drop down into League B for next season and as such, the pressure will be high for the home side here.

Having added to the scoreline in each of their Nations League games this term, Israel will be confident of finding the back of the net at the Stade de France on Thursday evening, but all things considered, we don’t fancy their chances against France. Les Bleus are big favourites to claim a maximum points haul on home soil and we’ll be siding with the hosts to win this one in relatively comfortable fashion.

