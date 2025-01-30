FSCB entertain Manchester United in the Europa League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you may benefit from the very best FCSB versus Manchester United odds and Europa League free bets ahead of this clash.

FCSB v Manchester United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 30th January 2025

Looking to bag for themselves a place in the last sixteen of this season’s Europa League, Manchester United make the journey to Romania tonight when they lock horns with FCSB in their final league phase outing.

Closer to qualifying

In their most recent Europa League fixture last week, Manchester United secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rangers at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes scored a late goal for the Red Devils to secure for them the three points, bringing them closer to qualifying for the Round of 16. A draw in today’s match against FCSB would be sufficient for United to advance directly to the next stage, thus avoiding the need to go into the playoff round, however can they continue their unbeaten run in the competition tonight? As things stand, the Red Devils sit in fourth position in the Europa League standings with their seven outings returning four wins and three draws, while Ruben Amorim’s men sit in 12th position in the Premier League table, the side having edged past Fulham to the tune of 1-0 in their last outing.

Solid form

FCSB have demonstrated some solid form in this season’s Europa League campaign, the Romanian outfit currently sitting in 8th position in the league standings and in a strong position to qualify for the next round of the competition. Of their seven outings thus far, FCSB have lost just once with four wins coming their way and they will provide Manchester United with a tough assignment this evening

Biggest test

All things considered, we envisage the Red Devils being far too strong for their opponents and this will be FCSB’s biggest test so far in the tournament. Nevertheless, the hosts have proven themselves very capable on the European stage this term and we expect them to add to the scoreline at some point here.

Back Manchester United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 13/5