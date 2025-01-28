Everton entertain Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK Bookmakers, whereupon you can grab yourself the best Everton versus Leicester City odds and Premier League free bets.

Everton v Leicester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 1st February 2025

Everton and Leicester City currently sit in the lower reaches of the Premier League standings and they do battle at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, both sides desperate to haul themselves up the table.

Tough season

This has been a tough season for Leicester City, the Foxes having found the going tough back in the Premier League. A shock 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last time out was a welcome return to winning ways however and this was enough to lift the East Midlands side out of the relegation zone, where they sit one point clear of 18th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers. Thus far, Leicester have managed just four league wins since the start of the season and the trip to Goodison Park is an excellent chance to make it two on the bounce.

Improved form

Everton sit one position but six points above Leicester City in the Premier League table, the Toffees enjoying the added advantage of a game-in-hand, albeit against league leaders Liverpool. Nevertheless, despite their lowly league position, Everton have been enjoying some improved form under David Moyes with wins over Tottenham Hotspur (3-2) and Brighton & Hove Albion (0-1) in their last two outings. There’s every reason to be confident about their chances of success when the Foxes come to town and we envisage them getting the better of the visitors in what otherwise promises to be an evenly-fought and somewhat cagey affair.

Into their stride

Leicester impressed on their trip to Tottenham last time out, but Everton appear to have got into their stride under David Moyes and we’ll be siding with them to grab all three points in front of their own home fans.

Back Everton to win 1-0 at best odds of 13/2