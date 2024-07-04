England v Switzerland Odds & Match Preview

On Saturday evening, an England side which thus far been largely devoid of ideas pit their wits against a plucky Switzerland outfit which dumped defending European champions Italy out of Euro 2024 in their last outing.

Tepid performance

Many England fans were vocal in their dissatisfaction after a tepid performance in their side’s final group outing against Slovenia and any hopes that the Three Lions would burst into life in the knockout stages were soon dashed when it became evident against Slovakia that mediocrity was still very much the theme. Indeed, the Slovaks deservedly went ahead courtesy of Ivan Schranz and they repelled a few futile England attacks until the sixth minute of stoppage time when a dazzling bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham forced extra time with seconds left on the clock. A further 52 seconds into the extra time, Harry Kane scored what proved to be the winner but once the euphoria had calmed down, the criticisms returned.

Far from convincing

England have been far from convincing in any of their Euro 2024 matches thus far and since edging past Serbia in their opening game in the tournament, they have failed to win a match in 90 minutes. Nevertheless, for all his critics, Southgate has steered his men to four quarter-finals in major competitions but with the players at his disposal, he should surely have lifted silverware by now, and he hasn’t.

Dark horses

Having enjoyed a win over Hungary and holding Germany to a share of the spoils in the group stages of the competition (along with a draw with Scotland), Switzerland provided us with the shock of Euro 2024 when they dumped Italy out of the tournament at the last sixteen round. Murat Yakin’s men are proving to be the dark horses of this European Championship campaign but this is the furthest they have come in a major international tournament.

Lacklustre attacking play

Indeed, the Three Lions have won each of their last five against Switzerland but England’s lacklustre attacking play was very much to the fore against Slovakia and improvement is needed here. It’s fair to say that while Southgate and his men don’t really deserve to be in the last eight, Switzerland certainly do and we believe that they will take advantage of the Three Lions’ apparent disarray and crush their dreams, as well as close Southgate’s England chapter with disappointment.

