England entertain Finland in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured football betting websites where you can grab yourself the very best England v Finland betting odds and free bet offers.

England v Finland Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024, Wembley Stadium

Having got things off to a fine start with a 2-0 win over Ireland in his first game as interim England boss, Lee Carsley makes his Wembley debut on Tuesday evening when the Three Lions entertain Finland in the Nations League.

Barren run

England’s first post-Southgate outing came at the weekend when the Three Lions took all three points from their opening UEFA Nations League match in Dublin, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish scoring the only goals of the game. Carsley’s men sit second to Greece in League B Group 2 with goal difference alone separating the two sides and this in itself would send the Three Lions through to the play-offs, however in order to return to League A they need to put to an end their barren run at Wembley, a venue at which they haven’t won in this competition since November 2020.

Winless run

Finland head to London on the back of a three-game winless run, the Scandinavians losing 3-0 to Greece in their Nations League season opener. This is Finland’s third season in League B and they are struggling to keep hold of their second tier status. Indeed, Finland have leaked at least two goals in each of their last four games on the road and they have never got one over on England in the last eleven meetings between the sides with nine defeats during that time, albeit their last meeting being in the World Cup qualifiers back in 2001.

Ruthless

Finland were humiliated by Greece in their tournament opener last time out and there’s every chance that they will be subjected to a beating here. England should – and could – have scored more in the Irish capital at the weekend and we believe that they will display a ruthlessness on Tuesday evening.

Back England to win 3-0 at best odds of 11/2