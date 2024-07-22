Eberechi Eze may be set for a move to pastures new following an excellent 2023/24 campaign for Crystal Palace, therefore why not register with any of our featured UK betting sites and check out the very best Eberechi Eze next club odds and offers ahead of the new season.

Eberechi Eze Next Club Odds: Is a move to North London imminent?

Eberechi Eze has enjoyed another excellent season for Crystal Palace and this hasn’t gone unnoticed by some larger Premier League sides, most notably Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Attracting attention

Eberechi Eze’s debut season in the Premier League ended with the player scoring ten goals and making four assists in 2022/23 and he improved upon this the following season in eleven fewer outings. This has certainly attracted attention by some of the top clubs and both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set for a battle to lure him north of the river.

Considerable sum

Nevertheless, it won’t be easy securing Eze’s signature given that Crystal Palace have parted company with another key attacking stars in the form of Michael Olise who left for Bayern Munich this summer for £50 million. Things aren’t made any simpler by the nature of Eze’s contract which came into effect in November 2023 and ties him to the Selhurst Park outfit until 2027. As such, any suitors will be required to part with a considerable sum in order to lure him away from South London.

North of the river

At the time of writing, Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to sign Eberechi Eze before the end of the summer transfer window at a best price of 2/1 (lowest odds 8/11), boss Ange Postecoglou eager to boost his attacking options after missing out on Champions League football for 2024/25. North London neighbours Arsenal are also a leading contender to sign Eze at a best price of 5/1 (lowest odds 7/2), while Liverpool and Manchester City are some way behind at best odds of 16/1 apiece.

Eberechi Eze Next Club Odds

(Correct as of Monday, 22nd July 2024)

2/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

5/1 – Arsenal

16/1 – Liverpool

16/1 – Manchester City

18/1 – Manchester United

20/1 – Newcastle United