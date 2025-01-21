Derby County entertain promotion-chasing Sunderland tonight and as such, why not register a new betting account today with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can guarantee yourself the latest Derby County versus Sunderland odds as well as the best Championship free bet offers.

Derby County v Sunderland Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 21st January 2025

Having twice missed from the penalty spot in their goal-less stalemate with fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley last time out, fourth-placed Sunderland will be looking for nothing less than three points when they travel to Derby County this evening.

Relatively comfortable

With their 27 Championship outings returning 14 wins, 9 draws and 2 defeats, Sunderland sit in fourth position in the league standings with five points separating them from leaders Leeds United as things stand. The Black Cats have collected twenty points from their fourteen away games this term and as such enjoy the fourth best away record in the division, the Wearside outfit having thumped tonight’s opponents Derby County 4-1 on their last visit to the East Midlands in March 2018. Regis Le Bris’ troops sit ten points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough and as such they are relatively comfortable in the battle for a play-off berth, however they will be eager to move themselves ever closer to the automatic promotion places and victory this evening would certainly help their cause.

Promotion bid

Derby County have managed just seven wins from their 27 league outings, the Rams having lost 14 games along the way whilst on Championship duty. The East Midlands outfit currently sit in 19th position in the league standings, just one point clear of the drop zone, however 20 of their 27 points have been collected on home soil and they will be desperate to add to this tally tonight. The Rams have failed to get the better of Sunderland in any competition since February 2001 and having lost 2-0 to Le Bris’ troops earlier this season, it’s hard to have much confidence in the home side here. Indeed, Sunderland will be aiming to boost their promotion bid by taking all three points this evening and we envisage them being far too strong for their hosts.

